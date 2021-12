HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Several hospitals placed a hold on vaccine mandates after injunctions were filed against a federal ruling. The rule, which remains in effect in 40 states, requires workers in healthcare facilities that receive Medicaid and Medicare funding to be fully vaccinated by January 4. The other 10 states, including Missouri and Arkansas, are not required to have mandates in place until a decision on the appeal is made. Attorney Generals and District Judges such as U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp say the federal Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services exceeded its authority with the emergency order.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO