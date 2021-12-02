ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms

By FRANK JORDANS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjhHd_0dC126OE00
1 of 13

BERLIN (AP) — Unvaccinated people across Germany will soon be excluded from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced Thursday, and parliament will consider a general vaccine mandate as part of efforts to curb coronavirus infections.

Merkel announced the measures after a meeting with federal and state leaders, as the nation again topped 70,000 newly confirmed cases in a 24-hour period. She said the steps were necessary to address concerns that hospitals could become overloaded with patients suffering from COVID-19 infections, which are much more likely to be serious in people who have not been vaccinated.

“The situation in our country is serious,” Merkel told reporters in Berlin, calling the measures an “act of national solidarity.”

She said officials also agreed on a nationwide requirement to wear masks, new limits on private meetings and a goal of 30 million vaccinations by the end of the year — an effort that will be boosted by allowing dentists and pharmacists to administer the shots.

Merkel said authorities plan to require staff in hospitals and nursing homes to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and she backed the even more contentious idea of imposing a general vaccine mandate. She said parliament would debate the proposal with input from the country’s national ethics committee. The mandate could take effect as early as February.

“In light of this situation, I really think it’s necessary to pass such a mandate,” Merkel said, adding that she would have voted for it if she were still a lawmaker.

Just months ago, Merkel suggested that a vaccine mandate would not be effective, but she did not rule out the possibility.

About 68.7% of the population in Germany is fully vaccinated, far below the government’s minimum goal of 75%.

Austria, which recently imposed even stricter measures on unvaccinated people as part of a 20-day lockdown, also plans to have a vaccine mandate by February.

In Germany, unvaccinated people will still be able to meet in private settings, but only in very limited numbers. A household with an unvaccinated person over 14 can meet with only two people from another household; the limit does not apply when everyone is vaccinated.

There have been large protests against pandemic measures in the past in Germany, and the proposed vaccine mandate is likely to be opposed by some, though opinion polls show most Germans are in favor.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who is expected to be elected chancellor by a center-left coalition next week, has also backed a general vaccine mandate, but he favors letting lawmakers vote on the issue according to their personal conscience rather than party lines.

“If we had a higher vaccination rate, we wouldn’t be discussing this now,” he said.

The rise in COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks and the arrival of the new omicron variant have prompted warnings from scientists and doctors that the country’s medical services could become overstretched in the coming weeks unless drastic action is taken. Some hospitals in the south and east of the country have already transferred patients to other parts of Germany because of a shortage of intensive care beds.

Germany’s disease control agency reported 73,209 newly confirmed cases Thursday. The Robert Koch Institute also reported 388 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 102,178.

The discussion over new measures has been complicated by Germany’s political structure, which leaves the 16 states responsible for many regulations, and the ongoing transition between the old and new governments at the federal level.

Scholz, whose Social Democrats narrowly beat Merkel’s center-right Union bloc in September, defended the latest steps as a political compromise.

“We are reacting to the current situation with very far-reaching, very drastic but precise measures,” he told reporters. “Decisive action is being taken here and, what is particularly important to me, by mutual agreement.”

To reduce the pressure on hospitals, the sale of fireworks traditionally set off during New Year’s in Germany will be banned. Each year, hospitals treat hundreds of people with serious injuries because of mishandled fireworks.

The new measures — which are considered a nationwide minimum — will take effect once the 16 states incorporate them into existing rules, likely in the coming days.

Merkel, who took part in what is likely to be her last news conference as chancellor, made clear her displeasure about leaving office at a time when Germany has an infection rate of almost 440 new weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

“If we had an average incidence of 130, like Italy, or 150, then I’d feel much better about it,” she said. “I want to say this quite clearly.”

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Comments / 79

truanadashadapresure
2d ago

Germany... actively starving a particular class of undesirables again. this time the fuhrer does not have a tiny mustache

Reply(1)
24
Kellrumm
2d ago

I can’t believe how many people have been so indoctrinated by Fauci. It’s insanity.

Reply(8)
28
jobob tom
2d ago

this is what the Democrats are trying to do in the United States President Biden would love it

Reply(1)
18
Related
Reuters

Germany's Social Democrats back coalition agreement

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Members of Germany's Social Democratic party (SPD), which narrowly won a federal election in September, voted on Saturday to back a coalition agreement with the Greens and Free Democrats that should allow the three-way alliance to take over next week. The coalition, the first at...
EUROPE
Reuters

Thousands march against COVID restrictions in northwest Europe

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of protesters marched through several northwest European cities on Saturday to demonstrate against coronavirus restrictions imposed amid a surge in infections. Austria last month became the first country in Western Europe to reimpose a lockdown, which is set to last 20 days, and...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Merkel makes farewell plea for Germans to get vaccinated

BERLIN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Saturday to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to help turn the tide on a fourth wave of cases that she said had become "dramatic" in parts of the country. "We are in a very serious situation. In some parts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

No plans to make Covid jabs mandatory, says No 10

Downing Street has said the Government has “no plans” to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory, after German leaders backed a move to curb the freedoms of people choosing not to get the jab. Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Thursday that Germany would bar unvaccinated people from cultural and recreational venues, as...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
SFGate

Scholz's party approves deal for new German coalition govt

German Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz's center-left party gave its overwhelming approval Saturday to forming a new government with environmentalist and pro-business parties — the first of three such decisions needed for Scholz to take office next week. Scholz's Social Democrats narrowly won Germany's Sept. 26 election and launched negotiations with the...
POLITICS
wearebreakingnews.com

European Governments Impose Vaccination To Try To Stop The Wave Of COVID

As temperatures drop, the Christmas season approaches and COVID cases rise in Europe, several European countries are making it increasingly difficult for unvaccinated people in an attempt to close immunization gaps and respond to the new wave without greater restrictions. This pressure is taking the form, above all, of reinforced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ethics Committee#Berlin#Italy#Ap
New York Post

Merkel’s final message to Germans: ‘Get vaccinated’

Germany’s outgoing chancellor used her likely last weekly video message to the nation to urge her country to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to reports. “Get vaccinated, no matter whether it’s a first vaccination or a booster,” Merkel said according to the Associated Press. “Every vaccination helps.”. Nearly 69 percent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Thousands protest over Dutch coronavirus restrictions

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Several thousand people gathered in the central Dutch town of Utrecht on Saturday to protest against new coronavirus restrictions that came into force last weekend. Protesters walked through the streets of the town carrying banners saying “Medical Freedom Now!” and waving Dutch flags. A...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
Washington Post

Germany tightens rules that target the unvaccinated and mulls vaccine mandate amid covid spike

BERLIN — With coronavirus cases surging and Germany having identified several instances of the new omicron variant, the government is using added measures to target the unvaccinated — and debating whether vaccinations should become mandatory. Under rules announced Thursday, gatherings are limited to “one household” plus two other people, if...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CNN

Germany locks down unvaccinated people, as leaders plan to make shots compulsory

Berlin (CNN) — Germany on Thursday announced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated, as its leaders backed plans for mandatory vaccinations in the coming months. Unvaccinated people will be banned from accessing all but the most essential businesses, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, to curb the spread of coronavirus, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz, announced Thursday, following crisis talks with regional leaders. Those who have recently recovered from Covid-19 are not covered by the ban.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

Biden damages trans-Atlantic security, showing subservience to Germany

Embarrassed by its kowtowing to Vladimir Putin on Ukraine , ransomware , energy blackmail , America's nuclear posture , and even in low Earth orbit , the Biden administration is resorting to increasingly hysterical defenses of its Russia strategy. Take the comments by a senior administration official, on Wednesday, who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
theeastcountygazette.com

Germany Locks Unvaccinated Population. Should America Follow the Suit?

“The condition in our nation is severe,” Ms. Merkel said journalists in Berlin, describing the actions as an “act of social solidarity.”. Unvaccinated people over Germany will quickly be eliminated from little shops, restaurants, festivities, and inspirational venues, Chancellor Angela Merkel declared on December 2. Parliament will view a complete...
HEALTH
The Independent

Travel news – live: Switzerland removes quarantine for all travellers as Germany locks down unvaccinated

Switzerland is lifting its 10-day quarantine requirement for British travellers.The country imposed the measure on those entering from the UK, plus the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Egypt and Malawi, on 27 November in response to the threat of the omicron variant.But from tomorrow, officials have announced that all destinations will be removed from its quarantine list.Instead, international arrivals will face stricter testing rules, required to take a PCR or rapid antigen test between the fourth and seventh day after arrival, in addition to presenting a negative PCR upon entry. In other travel news, Germany has imposed a lockdown on all unvaccinated residents, with leaders in discussions about making vaccination mandatory by February.Follow the latest travel news below: Read More Can I travel to France from the UK? All the testing and entry rules you need to knowPCR tests for travel: The cheapest ways to buy onePCR tests and self-isolation: What are the new rules for travellers?
TRAVEL
healththoroughfare.com

Austria Extends Its Full COVID Lockdown

Austria is one of the European countries reporting high numbers of COVID infections every day. The old continent has become the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and the nations are imposing restrictions and vaccinations as measures that the leaders hope to stop the spread of the virus. Austria even reimposed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

671K+
Followers
357K+
Post
307M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy