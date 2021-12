A campaign video urging pregnant women to get a Covid vaccination shares the “terrifying” stories of women who contracted the virus during their pregnancies.According to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), 98 percent of pregnant women in hospital with symptomatic Covid-19 are unvaccinated and nearly one in five Covid-19 patients who are most critically ill are pregnant women who have not been vaccinated.It added that around one in five pregnant women who are admitted to hospital with the virus need to be delivered preterm to help them recover and one in five of their babies need care...

