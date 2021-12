The elite Spanish law firm Garrigues has elevated 14 lawyers to equity partnership, continuing a recent pattern of steady growth in the upper ranks. The appointments cover four practice areas and are spread among the firm’s offices in Spain and Portugal. Five of the new partners are in corporate/commercial law, the largest contributor to the firm’s revenue, according to Garrigues. Five are in tax, three in labor, and one in litigation and arbitration.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO