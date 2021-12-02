ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TradeZero Taps New General Counsel Ahead of SPAC Merger

bloomberglaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTradeZero Holding Corp., a platform that provides software for active stock trading, named former Goldman Sachs vice president Andrew Koslow as its first general counsel. Koslow “knows and understands the legal aspects of every part of our business and plans for growth,” TradeZero CEO and co-founder Daniel Pipitone said in...

news.bloomberglaw.com

