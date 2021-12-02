ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron, Delta May Target Different Populations, Researcher Says

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientist discusses theory as U.S. finds its first case of omicron. The latest Covid-19 variant of concern may co-exist with the delta variant instead...

Ricardo Perez
5d ago

Omicron, Delta May Target Different Populations, Researcher Says. OMICRON BLACKS. DELTA WHITES. LATINOS WAITING ON THEIR SOON TO COME VIRUS. "CABRONES" LOL 😆

elaine wat
5d ago

The Lord did not give us the spirit of fear. He gave us the Spirit of Power, Love and Self-control! Fear is what drives the pandemic AND their agenda! the world is a crazy place to be in right now. Lord, come quickly, I pray Thee!

nunya bidness 007
5d ago

they spent 2 years telling us rona was equally dangerous to all.. and now it picks favorites.. pshhh.. this admits they have been lying for 2 years, people were cancelled for saying this very thing. for misinformation.. but now its a thing. pshh.. just.. pshh..

