Facebook Won’t Change If ‘Only Incentive is Profit,’ Haugen Says

bloomberglaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe whistle-blower who revealed thousands of internal Facebook documents urged Congress on Wednesday to change social media’s business incentives so platforms are...

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

lifewire.com

Despite Benefits, Experts Believe Facebook Won’t Require 2FA for Everyone

Experts say Facebook requiring 2FA for all users would be a huge benefit to everyone’s security, but there’s little chance of it happening any time soon. It’s believed that the necessary structuring to support 2FA across all Facebook accounts is likely already in place. Mandatory 2FA for all provides no...
INTERNET
The Independent

Instagram launches tool urging teens to take a break

Instagram on Tuesday launched a feature that urges teenagers to take breaks from the photo-sharing platform and announced other tools aimed at protecting young users from harmful content on the Facebook-owned service.The previously announced “Take A Break" feature encourages teens to stop scrolling if they have been on the social media platform for a while, Instagram head Adam Mosseri said in a blog post. It rolled out to the U.S., United Kingdom Ireland, Canada, New Zealand and Australia on Tuesday and would reach the rest of the world early next year, he said.Young users will see notifications about...
CELL PHONES
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amazon Web Services are down, taking huge parts of internet offline

(The Hill) – Amazon Web Services (AWS) were down Tuesday morning, leaving large parts of the internet reliant on the tech giant’s services offline.  On its health service dashboard, AWS posted a message at 11:22 a.m. ET that the company is “investigating increased error rates for the AWS Management Console.” “We are experiencing API and console issues […]
INTERNET
bloomberglaw.com

Amazon Clashes With Privacy Cop That Says It’s ‘Not a Help Desk’

Luxembourg judge hears Amazon request for provisional measure. with a record 746 million-euro ($844 million) privacy fine told the retail giant to work out for itself how to avoid another round of penalties. Amazon faces a daily 746,000 euro fine if it fails to meet a Jan. 15 deadline to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
BUSINESS
AFP

Instagram tightens teen defenses as US hearing looms

Instagram announced new protections on Tuesday for young users, a day before the photo-sharing app's CEO faces a grilling from US lawmakers on whether the platform is "toxic" for children. The app will be stricter about what it recommends to teen users and will suggest a break if they have been spending a lot of time on the platform, chief executive Adam Mosseri said in a post. Meta-owned Instagram has been central to the reputational crisis the social media colossus has battled since a whistleblower leaked documents showing executives knew of their sites' risks for making teens feel badly about themselves. Mosseri, who appears before a Senate panel on Wednesday, defended the platform in his post, saying: "Every day I see the positive impact that Instagram has for young people everywhere."
CELL PHONES
Business Insider

More than 300 scientists have told Mark Zuckerberg they want access to Meta's internal research on child and teen mental health because it doesn't meet scientific standards

An international coalition of over 300 scientists published an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg on Monday. They demanded access to Meta's research on how Facebook and Instagram affect child and teen mental health. Leaked internal research found that Instagram could cause body image issues among teen girls. An international coalition...
MENTAL HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Unions Urge FTC Crackdown on Uber, Amazon, Google Practices

Union leaders pressed the Federal Trade Commission Monday to use antitrust laws to address business tactics at large technology companies, including. , that they say weaken workers’ competitive power. These practices, the unions say, include widespread worker misclassification at gig companies and Amazon, which classify drivers as independent contractors who...
LABOR ISSUES
The Conversation U.S.

Consumers value a product viewed online more if they see it being virtually touched

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Consumers who see a product on sale being virtually touched are more engaged and willing to pay more than if the item is displayed on its own, according to a recent research paper I co-authored. Behavioral economists have previously shown that people value objects more highly if they own them, a concept known as “the endowment effect.” Marketers have found that this feeling of ownership can occur even when a consumer merely touches something in a store. With Americans buying a record amount of stuff online, I wondered whether...
RETAIL
CNN

Instagram will now tell users when to take a break from using the app

(CNN Business) — Just a day before the head of Instagram will face questions from lawmakers over its child safety practices, the company is rolling out a handful of new features aimed at making it harder for users, particularly teenagers, to fall down rabbit holes that could be harmful to their mental health.
CELL PHONES
chronicle99.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: $1800 Will Be Sent This Month After $285 November Surprise Payment

The government issues the stimulus payments to help the US citizens in their financial recovery after the covid-19 pandemic. More than 36 million beneficiaries of the cash benefits earlier this week. The US Sun reports that few Americans were eligible to receive surprise stimulus checks worth $285 before the holidays. The surprise stimulus news has initiated the additional $1,800 reviews.
U.S. POLITICS
Lawrence Post

“Just bought 500 more cards. 60×500 is $30k. I’m gonna be rich”, Man sold more than 600 fake COVID-19 vaccination cards after he advertised them on his social media accounts

The 23-year-old man is now accused of selling more than 600 fake COVID-19 vaccine cards. The man reportedly advertised the fake vaccination cards on Facebook for $75 each. He reportedly purchased the cards through a foreign online marketplace in June and then started advertising them on his social media accounts. The 23-year-old man was formally charged on Friday.
PUBLIC SAFETY

