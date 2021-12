MERRILLVILLE — Prior to the sectional championship Andrean had a players-only meeting after practice, and veteran coach Jeff Clapman was fine with the impromptu session. “We've always trusted our players and especially our captains to take ownership of their team,” he said. “And when they came in and said, ‘We want to have a little discussion with the team after practice,’ I’m all for that. They’re the team. They need to be able to make sure that they're comfortable where they're at. If things need to be spoken, they need to be able to handle that situation and then they did really well.”

MERRILLVILLE, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO