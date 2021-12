Pop sensations H3rizon are best friends and each other’s biggest supporters. They met and admired each other at mutual solo gigs and together they realised that they are more than just singers; they’re artists in their own right. The Australian R&B girl group have found TikTok fame with their viral videos and stunning three-part harmonies and, after their previous singles “Serious” and “Maniac” exploded online with support from Rolling Stone Australia, it’s clear that H3rizon are here to take over the world, with a message of female empowerment and sisterhood.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO