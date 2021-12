Here we go again! Heather Dubrow is gearing up for her big return to the The Real Housewives of Orange County, and she is bringing the drama with it. “It’s a fantastic season and it delivers. It has all of the drama, amazing personal stories. It’s a very transitional season, I would say, which is what everyone was looking for and definitely brings back that aspirational lifestyle that I think people were wanting,” Heather, 52, said on Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “I think we told some very compelling stories that I hope resonate with other families and other parents out there and from a personal standpoint, I made some new friends and I’m reacquainted with some old ones.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO