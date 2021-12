Christmas is the time of year where jubilation and enthusiasm prosper. The hard truth is that Christmas is also the time when struggle and conflict arise. Gifts! Gifts! They’re amazing, but wouldn’t it feel even more amazing to bring that joy to a child or teen in need? Absolutely! With the help from Shorty’s restaurant and Code Blue Gym all that can be possible. Both Shorty’s and Code Blue have set up special trees to help those in need of a little extra Christmas magic this year.

CHARITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO