Danielle Kang is a contradiction. She hates range finders and green-reading books but plays tour events in a hoodie and joggers. She’s fiercely competitive but believes losing the Solheim Cup wasn’t all bad. She plays an individual sport but surrounds herself with a professional team and a group of close friends. She was a black belt in taekwondo but doesn’t let herself practice anymore. And she quickly became proficient at a game that’s notoriously difficult. Kang started playing golf at 12 and qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open a year and a half later. She won the U.S. Women’s Amateur in 2010 and 2011 and turned pro. Since then she has gone from not really loving the game and wondering when her first victory would come, to winning a major, to struggling with the driver yips, to joining forces with Butch Harmon and reaching No. 2 in the world. Now 29, Kang knows who she is, what she wants and who she can rely on to help get her there. This was our conversation with Danielle, edited for clarity. —Interview by Keely Levins.

