Thomas Tuchel believes Chelsea have developed a “wild momentum and freedom” in their attack under his stewardship.The European champions roared back to winning ways to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League with a convincing 3-0 win at Leicester on Saturday.The Londoners were strong and fluid as they swept aside the Foxes with wing-backs Reece James and Ben Chilwell, against his former club, particularly impressive.Manager Tuchel feels the effectiveness of the wide men – which on other occasions could be Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso – underlines how far the team have come.The German said: “I...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO