Kalamazoo, MI

When Bob Seger Only Sold 800 Tickets and Axed a Kalamazoo Concert

By Bobby Guy
 6 days ago
A 1975 concert on campus at Western Michigan University was canceled because of poor ticket sales. The next year, Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band exploded. Michigan knew Bob Seger was a star long before the rest of the country. Correction: some of Michigan knew Bob Seger was a star...

1077 WRKR

Club Where Dimebag Darrell Was Killed Has Been Demolished

The Alrosa Villa nightclub, the Columbus, Ohio music venue where "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott was murdered, has been demolished. For more than 45 years, the venue hosted a wide range of musical acts. Foghat, the Guess Who, Dream Theater, Night Ranger, Dio, Slipknot, Quiet Riot, Ratt and David Byrne were among the long list of rockers to grace its stage. However the Alrosa Villa will always be remembered for the tragedy which took place the night of Dec. 8, 2004.
COLUMBUS, OH
1077 WRKR

Watch Dave Grohl Cover Kiss’ ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’

On the eighth and final night of their 2021 “Hanukkah Sessions” Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin have covered the Kiss classic "Rock and Roll All Nite." "Ladies and gentlemen….we made it. Night 8!" declares a message accompanying the YouTube video. "And what better way to celebrate another year of Hanukkah Sessions than Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen….two young lads from Queens that set the world (and thousands of stages) on fire as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of Kiss!"
MUSIC
1077 WRKR

Ted Nugent: David Lee Roth Was ‘Out of His Mind’ When We Met

Ted Nugent said he couldn’t have a meaningful conversation with David Lee Roth because the Van Halen frontman was “out of his mind” on drugs. The guitarist’s comments came during a recent interview on the Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz. Asked about Roth, Nugent was initially complimentary. “I admire and praise...
CELEBRITIES
1077 WRKR

This Single House in Mattawan is Like an Entire Neighborhood of Christmas Lights

A number of animated, ever-changing seasonal displays make this one Mattawan house the place you have to see to make this Christmas merry and bright. in 2019, Forbes did the math and calculated that turning on Clark Griswold's 25,000 Christmas lights, "based in today’s dollars with those same incandescent lights...for five hours a day for 31 days would cost a whopping $3,699.85." If you remember the film, you know that although you can't put a price on the jelly of the month club, $4,000 was not Clark's Christmas bonus (but it is the gift that keeps on giving). LEDs are much more cost-effective, and the things you can do with programmable sequencers are incredible. Exhibit A: Silvergrass Holiday Lights. It is residential, but it sure looks professional.
MATTAWAN, MI
1077 WRKR

Watch Dave Grohl’s Kazoo-Heavy Cover of Billy Joel’s ‘Big Shot’

Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin are keeping up the holiday festivities with another entry in their Hanukkah Sessions covers series, this time of Billy Joel's "Big Shot." "While he claims a secular Long Island upbringing (and has songs full of Catholic and Italian imagery), Billy Joel remains one of the great Jews of musical scripture — here’s his ultimate ode to a true Macher: 'Big Shot!'" Grohl wrote via Foo Fighters' Twitter account, linking to a video of the performance.
MUSIC
1077 WRKR

Michigan Home Movies: Skiing Caberfae in 1948 [Video]

Before everyone had a camera on their phone, movies were a big deal- especially in 1948. Check out this vintage footage of skiers enjoying a Michigan winter. Grandma and Grandpa Herb aren't going to win any cinematography awards, but this home movie footage shot up north at two Michigan ski resorts is remarkable. Grab a cup of hot cocoa and travel back to 1948. First, note that these are quite well-dressed ski bums. Second, although the YouTube video description says Caberfae and Crystal Mountain, if it was truly shot in 1948, that's incorrect; Crystal Mountain didn't open until 1956. Michigan's Caberfae Peaks is one of the oldest ski resorts in the entire country, opening in 1938. They now have 34 runs, 5 ski lifts, and 485 vertical feet of mountain to ski. It all started with a single rope tow "powered by a Ford Model A car engine."
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Meet Nathan Klein: Michigan’s Own Man Vs Food Superstar

So many of us remember sitting in front of the TV with our own plate of food, watching in awe as Adam Richman would shovel food through his lips and down his throat to what seemed to be an abnormally large stomach. He traveled the country, searching and attempting all the best food challenges all for our enjoyment, and of course his delicious benefit. Well Michiganders, we have a man of our own that has been DOMINATING food challenges all across the country.
MICHIGAN STATE
Person
Eddie Van Halen
Person
Bob Seger
1077 WRKR

Styx and REO Speedwagon Announce Summer 2022 Tour

Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy are set to join forces next summer for the Live & UnZoomed tour. The trek will hit 35 cities beginning on May 31 in Grand Rapids, Mich. and is presently set to wrap on Aug. 21 in Wantagh, N.Y. Tickets go on sale Dec. 10. You can see the complete list of tour dates below.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1077 WRKR

Christmas Lights Set To Rock Music

If you like Christmas lights on houses, check all these houses out who had their lights timed to go with the beat of the music. Each year since people started setting up over-the-top Christmas lights on their homes, there are a few people who go the extra mile and add music.
MUSIC
1077 WRKR

Watch Dave Grohl and His Daughter Cover Amy Winehouse

Dave Grohl's 2021 "Hanukkah Sessions" continued on the fifth night of the eight-day holiday, with the release a cover of Amy Winehouse's "Take the Box," sung by Grohl's 15-year-old daughter, Violet. "Despite this song's mention of a 'Moschino bra you bought me last Christmas,' it's common knowledge that the amazing...
MUSIC
1077 WRKR

Watch Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Van Halen’s ‘Jump’

Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin marked the fourth night of Hanukkah with a spirited rendition of Van Halen’s “Jump” — complete with a keytar solo. The duo staged their performance much like their take on the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop”: playing in a bare-bones setup with Grohl handling both drums and vocals. They went all-out with the lo-fi staging and showmanship: drum-stick twirls, spotlights, slow-mo leaps, quick poses in a truck bed, even overt nods to the 1984 song’s music video.
MUSIC
1077 WRKR

Paul McCartney’s Brother Could Have Split the Beatles

Paul McCartney’s younger brother Mike said it was “fortuitous” that he didn’t become the Beatles’ drummer, noting that it could have led to the kind of sibling relationship that later destroyed fellow northern English band Oasis. “I’d been practicing on drums that had fallen off the back of a lorry...
CELEBRITIES
1077 WRKR

Richard Pryor Preaches the Gospel of Motown- Can I Get an Amen?

The scripture from "the Book of Wonder" comes alive as Richard Pryor evangelizes for the gospel of Motown, laying it on thick as a soulful man of God. “Once upon a time, in a kingdom known as Detroit,” began Richard Pryor at Motown 25: Yesterday, Today, Forever, a star-studded television celebration of the Sound of Young America in 1983. He told the Motown story as a fairy tale about “a young warrior named Berry” and his adventures of fighting “in an arena with padded gauntlets.” When the boxing career didn't work out, he “took employment at a local chariot factory called 'Ford.'” His first steps at songwriting not yet epic, young Berry, Pryor tells us, "went out on a great quest, and he found Miracles, and Wonders, and Marvalettes, and he brought the discoveries to a secret place called Hitsville and there he taught them wondrous things."
RELIGION
1077 WRKR

Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Cover Ramones’ ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’

Dave Grohl and producer/multi-instrumentalist Greg Kurstin have returned with the second installment of their 2021 "Hanukkah Sessions," delivering a faithful rendition of the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop.”. “Once upon a time, two nice Jewish boys from Queens named Jeffery Hyman and Thomas Erdelyi changed the world forever with their music….. as...
MUSIC
1077 WRKR

This Gilmore’s Commercial Will Take You Back to Christmas Past in Kalamazoo

Gilmore's department store was an institution in Kalamazoo, catering to customers for 100+ years. This Christmas commercial will make you feel like a kid again. Christmas is a holiday for the ages. As we grow older, we see that the true spirit of the season is more about giving than the gift. When you needed a gift in Kalamazoo, Gilmore's was the place to shop for more than four generations. Nearly twenty-five years after they closed for good, just bringing up the name brings back cherished memories.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1077 WRKR

1077 WRKR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

