ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Investing in Industrial Real Estate Aimed at E-Commerce

stockinvestor.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting in industrial real estate aimed at e-commerce can be much more than a pedestrian walk along a warehouse district for investors. Contrary to popular belief, real estate is not exclusively limited to buying, selling, renting or renovating homes and other types of properties. In fact, real estate can run the...

www.stockinvestor.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

New Cannabis Real Estate Investment Fund Targeting A 13.1% Annual Return

The latest offering on CrowdStreet’s real estate investment platform (see more real estate investment opportunities) is for a fund providing capital to cannabis operators through sale-leaseback acquisitions and first mortgage loans secured by existing real property. Rainbow Cannabis Fund II is the sponsor’s second cannabis-focused fund. The first fund raised...
REAL ESTATE
houstonmirror.com

Benefits of a Mentor for Investing in Real Estate

The right real estate investing mentor can propel you to faster success, real estate investment expert Hernando Fernandez says. It's not unusual for beginning investors to seek the guidance of a more experienced investor in the form of mentorship. But finding the right mentor to guide your real estate investments isn't always easy.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Investing#Real Estate Company#Exchange Traded Fund#Reit#Benchmark Investments#Llc#Inds
smarteranalyst.com

Goldman Sachs to Invest $3B in India’s Real Estate Sector — Report

This article was originally published on TipRanks.com. Goldman Sachs Group (GS) plans to invest between $2 billion and $3 billion in the real estate sector of India over the next three years, a report published by MoneyContol.com said, citing people familiar with the matter. The plan comes amid a revival...
REAL ESTATE
thebossmagazine.com

Treasury Takes Aim at Cash Real Estate Buys

Paying in cash is a great way to get real estate sellers to accept your offer. They can close quickly without having to worry about whether the buyer has a bank loan approved. It can also be a great way to launder money, and that’s what has the Treasury Department concerned as it seeks public comment on possible regulation of all-cash real estate transactions exceeding a certain dollar amount.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

Cadre Says It Is Making Real Estate Investing Accessible With Cutting-Edge Platform

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The race is on to make investing in real estate as transparent and accessible as the stock market. An influx of user-friendly investing apps paved the way for stocks, and now more real estate investment platforms are available for individual investors.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Chicago-based real estate investment lender enters Denver market

The company plans to grow in the Mountain West region, starting in Denver. 2022 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards (Nominations close Monday, March 7, 2022) Nominations are now open for DBJ’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Awards! If you know of a business or business leader making a real impact on diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace, nominate them today!
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
Motley Fool

Raising the Rent -- and the Ceiling -- on Industrial Real Estate

Industrial real estate is seeing record demand and room to run. The shift from “just in time” to “just in case” inventory will continue to propel this market. Opportunities exist among REITs and other investing channels. The current state of industrial real estate was nicely summarized in a report by...
REAL ESTATE
roi-nj.com

Rutgers Center for Real Estate making huge investments in students

For all the classes that are taught by some of the top professionals in the industry, and all the degrees that have been conferred, Morris Davis likes to offer a different metric when measuring the impact and success of the Center for Real Estate at Rutgers University. Before the founding...
REAL ESTATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Why a Dallas-based industrial real estate developer expanded to Phoenix

Dallas-based industrial development firm Urban Logistics Realty has expanded into the Southwest region with a new office and director in Phoenix. Urban Logistics Realty, which started nearly three years ago, is led by co-owners and managing partners Adam Herrin and Jason Nunley, who have about 35 years combined experience in the real estate and industrial markets, they said.
PHOENIX, AZ
dcvelocity.com

Small to midsize industrial real estate dominates leasing market

Accelerating e-commerce activity and a growing need for last-mile delivery services continue to shape the industrial real estate market, as more companies seek small to midsize warehousing and distribution facilities near urban markets, according to data from real estate investment firm JLL, released Tuesday. Companies leased more than 137.9 million square feet of industrial space in the third quarter of 2021, a new high according to the firm’s Q3 Industrial Report. More than half of leasing came from users looking for space below the 100,000 square-foot mark, with the most popular size segment between 10,000 square feet and 49,000 square feet, JLL reported. A surge in e-commerce combined with labor shortages and changing consumer expectations are adding pressure to supply chains and fueling demand for logistics services. As a result, distribution and third-party-logistics services (3PL) providers are seeking more space, accounting for more than 28% of leasing activity in the third quarter, the report found. “With demand for industrial space showing no signs of slowing down, new inventory will be needed to bring supply and demand closer to equilibrium and negate a future shortage of industrial space,” Craig Meyer, president of JLL’s industrial Americas brokerage, said in a statement. “As e-commerce grows, now more than ever Logistics and Distribution and 3PL will be at the forefront, especially with the upcoming holiday season and impending impacts from the cargo ships’ backup logs observed at the close of the quarter.” Rapid growth in urban logistics is also playing a big role. New York City offers a prime example: The Outer Boroughs have seen a 24% increase in light truck driver hiring since 2019, compared to a 15% increase nationwide, according to JLL analysis. The region has also seen rapid growth in the construction of industrial space. In 2019, 542,680 square feet of space was under construction in the Outer Borough’s development pipeline, a figure that had grown to more than 3.4 million square feet by the end of the third quarter this year. “In a world of two-hour shipping, consumers have come to expect a specific window for their goods to arrive. The growth in online shopping and the need for fast delivery times is driving demand for urban industrial space unlike ever before,” Leslie Lanne, executive managing director for Urban Logistics at JLL, said in a statement. “E-commerce will keep driving the need for vertical space, and as a result we’re going to see this new urban logistics asset class spark progressively more developer and investor interest.” Small-bay warehouse facilities in New York City and Northern New Jersey—specifically those under 100,000 square feet—have seen a steady increase in both square footage and leasing since 2019, according to JLL. At the end of the third quarter in 2019, the region accounted for 148 small-bay leases totaling more than 4.4 million square feet; today, the region accounts for 213 leases totaling more than 6 million square feet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KevinMD.com

A physician’s guide to the best way to invest in real estate

This article and podcast are sponsored by CityVest, providing investors with insider access to pre-screened, institutional real estate investments historically unavailable to individuals. Alan, please tell us about your background. My name is Alan Donenfeld, and I’m CEO and founder of CityVest. Over the past 40 years, I’ve invested billions...
REAL ESTATE
L.A. Weekly

Victor Cuevas’ Fresh Take on Crowdsourced Real Estate Investing in Southern California

Have you ever daydreamed about real estate investing but were stopped short by your confidence or knowledge of the industry? Or maybe you have some savings you’d love to invest but aren’t sure your real estate acumen is as sharp as the property investment pros? You’re not alone. In fact, this is just the idea that Southern California serial entrepreneur Victor Cuevas built his latest venture around.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Motley Fool

Planning To Start Investing in Real Estate? 4 Tips for Beginners

Investing in real estate is a great way to branch out and score nice profits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

Alexandria Real Estate boosts its investment activity in agrifoodtech in 2021

Alexandria Real Estate Equities' (ARE +0.2%) venture investments platform accelerates its efforts to support the agrifoodtech sector and is on track to double its investment activity this year. The company is one of the five most active U.S. based investors in the agrifoodtech sector in 2021, according to AgFunder. The...
REAL ESTATE
realtybiznews.com

What is “Hard Money” in Real Estate Investing?

In the traditional sense, hard money lending means a lender with a short-term loan to an investor or developer, typically for use as a down payment on a property. The term comes from the idea that this type of financing is more complex to get than other loans because it requires little or no documentation and has higher interest rates.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy