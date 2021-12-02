What Your Holiday Decorating Style Says About You

Jesse Wisnewski is the Director of Marketing for PhoneBurner and the co-author of “Read to Lead.” He lives in Charleston, WV with his family. Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, keeps his personal library behind closed doors. Today, it is a thing of legend. According to the New York Times (paywall), it’s located in a room behind his formal office at the Nike headquarters. If you are granted permission to enter, you must remove your shoes and bow. In an interview, Phil said: ”Of course the library still exists. I’m always learning.”
