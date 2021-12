“The Advent Calendar” is a French-made version of one of the most time-honored tropes in all of horror fiction—the be-careful-what-you-wish-for narrative in which a character is given the ability, usually through some kind of talisman, to make their deepest wishes and desires come true, only to discover too late that there's a terrible price to pay in return. This device has been utilized in everything from the immortal W.W. Jacobs short story The Monkey’s Paw to Richard Kelly’s defiantly strange adaptation of Richard Matheson’s story “The Box” to the recent "Wish Upon." However, most viewers will find themselves wishing that writer/director Patrick Ridremont had come up with a few variations on this standard theme in order to liven up this competently executed but painfully familiar genre exercise.

