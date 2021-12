It’s harder to come up with a more intelligent way to spend your allowance than getting two players for the price of one, which may be what the Cubs are thinking with their pursuit of pitching. Former Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen has been on the radar already this offseason because he checks some boxes for Jed Hoyer as a hard thrower who might only command a prove-it deal after a down year.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO