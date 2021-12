Anthony Rizzo was one of the hottest names at the 2021 trade deadline. A deal to send him back to the organization that drafted him, the Red Sox, seemed all but certain as rumors swirled until Brian Cashman swooped in to bring him to the Bronx. Rizzo arrived in the Bronx to fill in for the injured Luke Voit. He was essentially the same hitter before and after the trade, as his OPS+ changed by just two points (112 before, 110 after). Now that his time in the big apple has come to an end, the former face of Chicago baseball is a free agent for the first time in his career.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO