Here’s President Biden’s 9-step plan to fight the new omicron variant

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden unveiled his administration’s new strategy to fight COVID-19 and the new omicron variant.

This comes after we learned that the first case has been discovered in California.

The president said it will all come down to the following nine steps.

1. Boosters for all adults.

2. Vaccinations to protect our kids and keep our schools open.

3. Expanding free at-home testing for Americans.

4. Stronger public health protocols for safe international travel.

5. Protections in workplaces to keep our economy open.

6. Rapid response teams to help battle rising cases.

7. Supplying treatment pills to help prevent hospitalizations and death.

8. Continued commitment to global vaccination efforts.

9. Steps to ensure we are prepared for all scenarios.

Biden said his goal is to fight the omicron and delta variants without having to shut down schools and businesses.

This is a developing story. Check back and watch Eyewitness News This Morning for updates.

