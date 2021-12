Following the six-episode launch of season 1 today, can you expect a Baking It season 2 over at Peacock? Or, is this going to be a one-and-done dish?. Well, we should start off this article by making the following bit clear: There is no confirmation as to whether or not we’ll see more of this cooking competition. Do we want more? Absolutely. The whole idea here is a spin-off of-sorts for Making It, another show that features relentlessly funny co-hosts in Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. Here, Andy Samberg and Maya Rudolph are our guides, and there’s so much delightful little banter thrown in here.

