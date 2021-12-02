Rental Property Owners…Question:

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kpug1170.com

County urging property owners to report flood damage

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – Whatcom Emergency Management is asking property owners to report flood damage as soon as possible. Damage to residences and businesses should be reported including damage that may be covered by insurance. Damage to public property and infrastructure had to be reported by Monday, December 6th, but...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
GlobeSt.com

Apartment Owner Flips Fort Lauderdale Property for $66.5M

Lynd Living has sold a 280-unit garden-style apartment complex northwest of Fort Lauderdale for $66.5 million. The sale occurred just eight months after the company had acquired it and represented a $15.5 million premium for the company, which paid $51 million for it in March. Lynd Living CEO David Lynd...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSJM

New Buffalo Studying Short-Term Rental Questions

There will be no new short-term rental properties approved in residential zones in New Buffalo for the next year as the city studies the issue. City Manager Darwin Watson tells us there is currently a moratorium on short-term rentals that was enacted last year and will expire December 13. The council last week decided there should be no approvals given for short term rentals in R1, R2, and R3 zones for a year while city staff draw up a study for the planning commission.
NEW BUFFALO, MI
#Property Management#Renters Insurance#Commercial Fishing
Wicked Local

Orleans sewer project: Which pumping system is most cost effective for property owners?

As Orleans turns its eyes and pocketbooks toward the $31 million sewer collection system extension into East Orleans and Meetinghouse Pond, concerns about its cost persist. Under current plans, 486 property owners would pay for the extension. That will be mitigated by money from the short-term rental tax (over $1 million a year), that could reduce the annual 30 year betterment fee, but it represents a greater cost per hook up than the $17.5 million downtown collection system paid for by 1,100 customers. In addition many of the lots in East Orleans are below grade and will have to pay for a pump system to push effluent uphill to collection pipes. The funding formula for both systems and the treatment plant is still being debated but the town hopes to have a cost estimate and design for the Meetinghouse Pond system ready for Town Meeting in May.
ORLEANS, MA
News Break
Politics
Motley Fool

Why Rental Property Investing Is a Top Passive Income Strategy

You can rent what you already own or buy something new to rent. Don't forget to look into the tax strategies. Investing in real estate is one of the most powerful wealth-building tools. The great thing about it is that you do not have to be a millionaire to tap into the industry; any ordinary Joe or Jane can become a real estate investor. One of the simplest ways to get into the market is to hop into the versatile world of rental real estate.
INCOME TAX
Intelligencer

Property Owner Eyes Lot on Market Plaza in Downtown Wheeling

WHEELING — The city of Wheeling is taking steps to transfer a piece of vacant property in Market Plaza to the owner of neighboring structures. During a recent meeting of the Development Committee of Wheeling City Council, the committee reviewed a proposal for 1055 Market St. — a site that is currently a vacant lot tucked into the stretch along Market Plaza that decades ago was a bustling retail hub for the Friendly City.
WHEELING, WV
NBCMontana

Property owner challenges commission decision for land use

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A Bozeman property owner says he might ask for an investigation into an alleged conflict of interest claim against the mayor. Gus Dose, owner of the property, lost a proposal to expand his business onto a residential lot after a commission vote, which included the Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus.
BOZEMAN, MT
Sun Chronicle

Owners of a typical home in Plainville to see $200 hike in property taxes

PLAINVILLE — The average homeowner will pay about $200 more in property taxes this fiscal year compared to last. Select board members at the recent annual tax hearing voted to shift the tax burden slightly toward the business side at the recommendation of assessors. The average assessed value of a home has increased 8.36% from last year’s $401,769 to this year’s $435,357.
PLAINVILLE, MA
WLWT 5

Hamilton County property owners score with rebate

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — The Hamilton County Commissioners approved a mega 30 percent rebate for property owners, well over the 5 percent they saw last year. The commissioners agreed that since the county is projected to collect $91 million in sales tax revenue and since voters approved a one-half-cent stadium sales tax increase many years ago, those voters need to reap the benefits of those profits, like they were promised a quarter-century ago.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
crowrivermedia.com

Hutchinson has plan to lessen levy increase on property owners

When cities, counties and schools set their preliminary property tax levies in September, they come with a caveat that the final levy could be lower when approved in December. That just may happen for the city of Hutchinson’s portion of the payable 2022 levy. Hutchinson City Administrator Matt Jaunich submitted to City Council members a plan to reduce the expected levy increase at its Nov. 23 meeting.
HUTCHINSON, MN

