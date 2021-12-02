Rental Property Owners…Question:

As Orleans turns its eyes and pocketbooks toward the $31 million sewer collection system extension into East Orleans and Meetinghouse Pond, concerns about its cost persist. Under current plans, 486 property owners would pay for the extension. That will be mitigated by money from the short-term rental tax (over $1 million a year), that could reduce the annual 30 year betterment fee, but it represents a greater cost per hook up than the $17.5 million downtown collection system paid for by 1,100 customers. In addition many of the lots in East Orleans are below grade and will have to pay for a pump system to push effluent uphill to collection pipes. The funding formula for both systems and the treatment plant is still being debated but the town hopes to have a cost estimate and design for the Meetinghouse Pond system ready for Town Meeting in May.

ORLEANS, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO