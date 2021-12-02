ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan calls for tabloid industry overhaul as Mail on Sunday loses appeal

By Caroline Davies
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15wRZi_0dC0QMFh00
The Duchess of Sussex Photograph: Michael Rozman/AP

The Duchess of Sussex called for a reshaping of the tabloid newspaper industry and said she had been patient in the face of “deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks” as the Mail on Sunday lost its appeal in its three-year privacy battle with her over a letter to her estranged father.

Meghan sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), also the publisher of Mail Online, over five articles reproducing parts of the “personal and private” letter to Thomas Markle, 77, in August 2018.

The duchess, 40, won her case earlier this year when a high court judge gave summary judgment in her favour without need for a trial. But ANL appealed on the grounds the case should go to trial on Meghan’s claims including breach of privacy and copyright.

Dismissing the appeal, the court of appeal judges Sir Geoffrey Vos, Dame Victoria Sharp and Lord Justice Bean upheld Lord Justice Warby’s decision to grant summary judgment, and ruled that the duchess had a “reasonable expectation of privacy” in the contents of the letter.

“Those contents were personal, private and not matters of legitimate public interest,” Vos said in a summary of the ruling read aloud.

In a statement, the duchess said: “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right. While this win is precedent-setting, what matters most is that we are now collectively brave enough to reshape a tabloid industry that conditions people to be cruel, and profits from the lies and pain that they create.

“From day one, I have treated this lawsuit as an important measure of right versus wrong. The defendant has treated it as a game with no rules. The longer they dragged it out, the more they could twist facts and manipulate the public (even during the appeal itself), making a straightforward case extraordinarily convoluted in order to generate more headlines and sell more newspapers– – a model that rewards chaos above truth.

“In the nearly three years since this began, I have been patient in the face of deception, intimidation, and calculated attacks. Today, the courts ruled in my favour– – again– – cementing that the Mail on Sunday, owned by Lord Jonathan Rothermere, has broken the law. The courts have held the defendant to account, and my hope is that we all begin to do the same. Because as far removed as it may seem from your personal life, it’s not.

“Tomorrow it could be you. These harmful practices don’t happen once in a blue moon– – they are a daily fail that divide us, and we all deserve better.”

ANL said it was is considering an appeal to the supreme court. A statement said the publisher was “very disappointed” by the decision, and its “strong view” was “judgment should be given only on the basis of evidence treated at trial” in “a heavily contested case, before even disclosure of documents”.

Before the appeal Meghan’s costs were estimated at £1.5m, but that figure will have increased with the appeal.

Rejecting ANL’s argument that publication of the extracts was justified to correct a negative portrayal of Thomas Markle in US People magazine, the judges said it was “not a justified or proportionate means of correcting” any inaccuracies. They agreed with Warby that just one paragraph of the letter could have been “justifiably deployed” to rebut People magazine’s allegations against Markle.

During the appeal hearing in November, ANL said Meghan had written the letter with the knowledge it could be leaked. In her written evidence, Meghan denied she thought it likely that her father would leak the letter, but “merely recognised that this was a possibility”.

ANL argued it had new evidence in a witness statement, texts and emails from the Sussexes’ former communications chief Jason Knauf that showed she had sent him a draft of the letter, writing: “Obviously everything I have drafted is with the understanding that it could be leaked so I have been meticulous in my word choice.”

The court of appeal also heard Knauf provided information to the authors of the Sussexes’ biography, Finding Freedom, and that Meghan had provided him with a list of “background reminders” on her life story before his two-hour meeting with them.

Knauf’s witness statement prompted the duchess to apologise for unintentionally misleading the court over whether he had given information to the book’s authors. She had not remembered the emails between her and Knauf, she said in a statement.

The court of appeal noted the duchess’s apology, and said that “this was, at best, an unfortunate lapse of memory on her part, but did not bear on the issues”. It said it found the “new evidence” provided by ANL “of little assistance”.

Upholding Warby’s “careful” decision on summary judgment, the appeal judges said it was “hard to see what evidence could have been adduced at trial that would have altered the situation”.

Vos said: “The judge had correctly decided that, whilst it might have been proportionate to publish a very small part of the letter for that purpose, it was not necessary to publish half the contents of the letter as Associated Newspapers had done.”

Meghan’s barristers had argued that the letter was “deeply personal” and “self-evidently was intended to be kept private”.

Texts released by the court in November showed Meghan expressing her frustration with the royal family, describing them as “constantly berating” Harry over the negative publicity surrounding her father before their wedding. This was a catalyst for her writing the letter, to protect Harry from his family , she wrote to Knauf.

Emails also showed her wanting to counter stories about an alleged row over which tiara she could wear at her wedding, and denying reports of any row saying the Queen chose the tiara for her.

ANL argued that Markle was entitled to publish extracts from the letter to counter the negative image of him portrayed by five of Meghan’s friends in an article in US People magazine.

The case was discussed in the House of Commons on Thursday after the SNP MP Martin Docherty-Hughes asked Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the house, if he would congratulate the duchess.

Rees-Mogg said: “It is concerning that the rich and powerful can use the court to protect their private life when others can’t. I would be deeply concerned about anything that undermines freedom of speech.”

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geoffrey Vos
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Thomas Markle
Daily Mail

Duchess of Cambridge was left in tears after confronting Meghan Markle over 'bullying of Palace staff' just days before the royal wedding, Camilla pal Kirstie Allsopp claims

The Duchess of Cambridge was left in tears after confronting Meghan Markle just days before the royal wedding over claims she had bullied staff, Kirstie Allsopp has claimed. Kate Middleton, 39, was said to have been left in tears after she 'lost control' during a row with her future sister-in-law, which stemmed over claims Meghan had been rude to Palace staff, television presenter Ms Allsopp told The Telegraph.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Meghan Markle Urges Tabloid Shake-up After Second Privacy Victory

Meghan Markle on Thursday won a second court victory against a British newspaper group, as judges threw out the publisher's appeal against a ruling that it breached her privacy. The Duchess of Sussex said she hoped the ruling would embolden others to hold tabloid newspapers to account and change them...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Meghan Markle Wins Latest Round in Media Battle as Mail on Sunday Loses Royal Privacy Case

UPDATE: Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has issued a statement claiming: “This is a victory not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt scared to stand up for what’s right.” Read the full statement below. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has won her latest media battle against British newspaper the Mail on Sunday. The latest legal skirmish relates to a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, three years ago. He went on to share the letter with the newspaper, which published excerpts alongside a number of articles discussing its contents. Meghan subsequently brought a claim in the U.K.’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail On Sunday#Uk#Mail Online#Anl
Cosmopolitan

Who is Jason Knauf and why is he giving evidence against Meghan Markle?

If, like us, you can't get enough of all-things-royal, it's likely you'll have heard the name Jason Knauf of late. In recent weeks, the 37-year-old royal staffer has been thrust into the spotlight after giving evidence against Meghan Markle – whom he was employed by as a communications secretary and aide between 2015 and 2018.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, wins latest court battle with Mail on Sunday publisher

London (CNN Business) — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has won the latest round of a prolonged privacy battle with the publisher of the Mail on Sunday. A UK court on Thursday dismissed an appeal brought by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) against a previous judgment that the duchess had a reasonable expectation of privacy regarding a letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018.
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

U.K. appeals court sides with Meghan in privacy battle with tabloid publisher over letter to her dad

London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
POLITICS
BBC

Meghan wins ruling in Mail on Sunday privacy fight

The Duchess of Sussex has won the latest stage in her legal fight against the publisher of the Mail on Sunday over a letter she sent to her father. The Court of Appeal rejected Associated Newspapers' attempt to have a trial in the privacy and copyright case. Meghan said it...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Meghan Markle Speaks Out After Winning Final Legal Battle Against Mail on Sunday

After nearly three years, Meghan Markle's legal battle against the U.K.'s Mail on Sunday is officially over. On Thursday, the Court of Appeal in London ruled in the Duchess of Sussex's favor in her privacy and copyright case against Associated Newspapers after they published sections of a personal letter she wrote to her estranged father Thomas Markle following her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. The court's decision means that the case will not proceed to trial and Meghan will receive financial damages and a public apology from the newspaper group.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

No 10 to ‘study carefully’ implications of Meghan letter ruling

A free press is “one of the cornerstones of any democracy”, Downing Street has said after the Mail on Sunday lost an appeal in a privacy row with the Duchess of Sussex.Meghan sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), also the publisher of MailOnline over five articles which reproduced parts of a “personal and private” letter to her father, Thomas Markle 77, in August 2018.The 40-year-old duchess won her case earlier this year when a High Court judge ruled in her favour without a full trial.ANL brought an appeal against that decision and, at a three-day hearing in November, argued...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

70K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy