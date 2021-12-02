Bitcoin price falls below $57,000 on omicron news

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC has fallen below the psychological mark of $50k. Bitcoin continues to look for support. The Bitcoin price analysis report reveals a dramatic bearish situation as the Bitcoin fell below the $50,000 range today, and a sudden drift towards the $47,000 range has been observed as well. This looks like the strongest correction after May 2021, when Bitcoin closed below the EMA100, as the bearish pressure is immense and something the same is happeninging again. Speculations for BTC to go as low as $48,000, even down to 45,000 were already in the market, and the bearish indications for the past few days were already confirming them. But speculations are speculations, and rumors are rumors. What happened today was expected, but it came as a surprise to many in such a sudden plunge.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO