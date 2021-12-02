ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin price falls below $57,000 on omicron news

By Ken Martin
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin was trading more than 0.8% lower Thursday morning. Ethereum was also declining. Square will soon have a new name. The financial-services company co-founded and led by former Twitter Inc. chief Jack Dorsey, is changing its corporate name to Block Inc., according to the Wall Street Journal. The...

FOXBusiness

Bitcoin price tumbles after Wall Street selloff

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell sharply Saturday, another sign that investors were pulling back from riskier bets after this week's stock-market selloff. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market value, plunged more than 20% to $42,000 at midnight Eastern Time on Saturday before bouncing back, according to data from CoinDesk. It was trading at $49,000 Saturday evening, down about 9% in 24 hours.
ambcrypto.com

This Bitcoin fractal predicted the fall, but here’s the next price target

Bitcoin, along with the larger crypto-market, dropped the ball after the most recent price fall had echoes of 19 May’s crash. With BTC shedding 25% of its value in a matter of a few hours, the market seemed to reset to its September-end levels. While it was trading around the $49k-mark at press time, for a brief moment, it did tread close to $42,000 too.
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Crashes; Price Plummets Below $43,000

Today, the Bitcoin price prediction loses traction after hitting $42,333; losses likely to continue in the near term as reveals by the daily chart. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $57,000, $59,000, $61,000. Support Levels: $40,000, $38,000, $36,000. Since the past few days, traders can easily...
pymnts

Bitcoin Prices Hoover Below $50K as Crypto Market Stays Shaky

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency prices continued seesawing on Sunday (Dec. 5), with overall values near all-time lows and the world’s most popular eCurrency — bitcoin — holding below $50,000. After an all-time high of $68,990.90 on Nov. 10, prices hovered below $60,000 and stayed there, according to multiple reports. Bitcoin’s...
CoinTelegraph

El Salvador stacks 150 Bitcoin after BTC price crashes below $50k

The Republic of El Salvador has procured 150 Bitcoin (BTC) amid the biggest bear market since Bitcoin attained an all-time high of nearly $68,000 back in the first week of November. Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele announced the purchase of 150 BTC as the market price momentarily slipped below $50,000 after...
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin price analysis: Bitcoin hits lowest since mid-Oct, breaks below $50k; falling to $47k range

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC has fallen below the psychological mark of $50k. Bitcoin continues to look for support. The Bitcoin price analysis report reveals a dramatic bearish situation as the Bitcoin fell below the $50,000 range today, and a sudden drift towards the $47,000 range has been observed as well. This looks like the strongest correction after May 2021, when Bitcoin closed below the EMA100, as the bearish pressure is immense and something the same is happeninging again. Speculations for BTC to go as low as $48,000, even down to 45,000 were already in the market, and the bearish indications for the past few days were already confirming them. But speculations are speculations, and rumors are rumors. What happened today was expected, but it came as a surprise to many in such a sudden plunge.
The Independent

Bitcoin price plummets below $56k as it drops $15k over the past 24 hours

Bitcoin dropped below $56k yesterday as sellers push the cryptocurrency toward the bottom of its weeklong price range. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has fallen some $15,000. This morning, the price of the cryptocurrency plummeted and fell nearly $10,000 in roughly an hour to a temporary low of $42,000 before bouncing up to $45,000.
CNBC

Cramer's Investing Club: Consider stocks that return money to shareholders in this volatile market

In a market that is struggling to find its footing, a group of stocks that investors may put more focus on are ones with strong free cash flow generation and shareholder friendly capital return programs. As we said last Friday, companies with strong balance sheets, healthy dividend payments, and consistent share repurchase programs are typically ones that can withstand and find support in volatile markets. We think this has largely played out this week, with the case in point being Apple, who bought back $20 billion worth of stock in its last reported quarter, viewed as a "safe-haven" as the reason for the stock's notable outperformance.
