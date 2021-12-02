ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Christian TV network CEO Marcus Lamb dies of Covid

NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 81

iknowtruthismine
5d ago

He committed STUPIDCIDE, and considering those who also died as a direct result of taking his anti-vaccer propaganda seriously, you can add HOMICIDE to his crimes.

adrianne schaefer
4d ago

Well that was the consequences of his decision not to get vaccinated. As I tell all anti vax people, you have a right to choose getting vaccinated or not. You then need to accept and deal with the outcome of your decision. For this man, it was death.

NaeNae
4d ago

unfortunately he has passed away. my prayers go out to his family. hopefully those who have been following him will understand now that the vaccines are working by the grace of God. even through with the vaccine you can still contract covid 19 but with limited effects. everyone has a choice.. but don't be suckered into believing false teaching listen to the scientist and those that are educated in their field of medicine. seek guidance from God for if you allow him he'll lead you trust him 💯

