Ajaz Patel claimed all 10 wickets as New Zealand bowled out India for 325 on the second day of the second Test in Mumbai.The left-arm spinner, playing in the city of his birth, became only the third bowler to accomplish the feat in Test cricket after Jim Laker and Anil Kumble as he recorded figures of 10 for 119.“It is obviously quite a special occasion for me and my family,” Patel said afterwards in an interview broadcast by Sky Sports “It’s pretty surreal.Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1...

