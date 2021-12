Manchester City have been at the helm of rumours this season with them being tipped heavily to many fearsome Strikers across the world. Raheem Sterling has been the centre stage of the transfer rumors hovering around the Cityzens. With his future at the Etihad uncertain, the Englishman has been open to choosing his options in the form of his former club Liverpool and Spanish Tyrant, FC Barcelona rather than fighting for his cause in the Sky Blues setup.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO