Denmark captain Simon Kjaer says he’ll never forget the moment he helped teammate Christian Eriksen at Euro 2020 but insists he must move on from it.Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in a group match against Finland in the summer. The actions of Kjaer, Kasper Schmeichel and others saved his life and they have all been highly commended for their reactions.But the player says the most important thing is that Eriksen is feeling well.“It’s something that remains in my heart, but, slowly, I need to move on, although I respect all the questions about it. It’s something...

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO