Public Health

Our view: Time to increase COVID-19 precautions

The Derry News
 3 days ago

Winter is coming. The pandemic is raging. Too many people are unvaccinated. Breakthrough cases are common. And now, even as the Delta variant continues to pummel the masses, an ominous new strain — Omicron — is on its way. And so, this is the time to pause; to pay...

Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These 10 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

The pandemic's latest resurgence shows no signs of slowing down as the national case average continues to rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Now, as millions of people prepare to travel and gather to celebrate with loved ones, some states are facing particularly bad COVID surges in a situation that has caused concern for some top health officials.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

‘More Than 100% Capacity’: NH Hospitals Stressed By Increase In COVID Cases

EXETER, NH (CBS) – Hospital leaders in New Hampshire are warning that the state’s healthcare system is under stress due to the latest increase in COVID-19 cases. “We want the public to know that the health system in all of New Hampshire is under the most duress I’ve seen in 25 years of working as an emergency physician,” said Dr. Neil Meehan, Chief Physician Executive at Exeter Hospital. On Friday, the New Hampshire’s Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,450 new positive cases. Meehan says 25 to 35 percent of patients at Exeter have COVID. Other patients have delayed care,...
EXETER, NH
Person
Joe Biden
psychologytoday.com

Could COVID-19 Precautions Give Us OCD?

Researchers have found protective behavior during COVID-19 has triggered a spike in OCD symptoms. Health professionals recommend setting limits to hand-washing to avoid an increase in compulsive behavior. Recommended COVID-19-prevention steps, such as disinfecting surfaces, can fall within categories of fear and obsession listed as symptoms of OCD. The onset...
MENTAL HEALTH
KTBS

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana increase to 210

NEW ORLEANS - The number of COVID-19 cases increased by 589 Tuesday and there have been seven new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 770,894 and the total death count is 14,801.
LOUISIANA STATE
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin COVID-19 cases increase over weekend

MADISON (WLUK) -- COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin rose over the weekend as virus activity continued at its highest levels of the year. The state Department of Health Services reported 1,674 new cases on Sunday, pushing the seven-day average of 3,120. That was the highest since last Dec. 16. Test positivity...
WISCONSIN STATE
stanford.edu

Why are smokers at an increased risk for severe COVID-19?

When we first started to write about the virus that causes COVID-19, my colleagues and I often referred to it as "the novel coronavirus." Its technical name is SARS-CoV-2, but that's hard to say and even harder to remember. And it was a novel coronavirus -- one which we initially knew little about. We didn't know how it spreads, or exactly how it causes the acute respiratory distress that leaves some sufferers gasping for air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation UK

Household mixing during COVID-19: our research suggests adherence to lockdowns in England declined over time

The grim prospect of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders is back in the news, with a number of European countries having either introduced new restrictions or reimposed full lockdowns amid rising cases. These developments inevitably raise questions around how we can best shape public health policy to reduce virus transmission. One key...
PUBLIC HEALTH
antigojournal.com

Aspirus seeing increase in COVID-19 positivity rates

The numbers of local and area COVID-19 patients is mirroring national upward trends as outbreaks in the Midwest and Northeast are contributing to the rising numbers. The positivity rate of COVID-19 tests processed at the Aspirus Reference Lab increased for the third straight week. Last week’s 17.6% is the highest since January 2021, officials said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Lovely County Citizen

County sees increase in active COVID-19 cases

While new and active cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Carroll County, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday that he sees signs of improvement on the state level. “No new deaths and active cases dropping is good to see along with more than 5,000 new vaccinations today,” Hutchinson posted Sunday on Twitter. “This is great news as we continue to fight new incoming variants and must do all we can to prevent more cases.”
CARROLL COUNTY, AR

