Rights group says Myanmar forces purposely killed protesters

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Angry villagers have burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers who mistakenly believed some of them were militants in India’s remote northeast region along the border with Myanmar. Nagaland state’s top elected official ordered a probe into the killings, which occurred on Saturday. An army officer said the soldiers fired at a truck after receiving intelligence about a movement of insurgents in the area and killed six people. As irate villagers burned two army vehicles, the soldiers fired at protesters and killed nine more people. One soldier also was killed. On Sunday, fresh violence erupted when nearly 200 residents attacked the army camp in Mon district, going on a rampage and setting fire to residential quarters.

