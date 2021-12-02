ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Rights group says Myanmar forces purposely killed protesters

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (AP) — Human Rights Watch says the killing of at least 65 protesters in Myanmar’s biggest city on March 14 this year was planned...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Rights group: Taliban kill, abduct dozens of ex-officers

KABUL (AP) — Taliban fighters have summarily killed or forcibly “disappeared” more than 100 former police and intelligence officers since taking power in Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said in a report Tuesday. The group pointed to continuing retaliation against the armed forces of the ousted government despite an announced amnesty.
WORLD
The Guardian

Myanmar junta accused of forcing people to brink of starvation

Myanmar’s military junta has been accused of forcing people to the brink of starvation with repeated offensives since it seized power in a coup earlier this year. The Special Advisory Council for Myanmar said the junta had destroyed food supplies and killed livestock while cutting off roads used to bring in food and medicine.
ASIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Human Rights Watch#Bangkok#Protest Riot#Ap
The Independent

Police: Pakistan detains scores in lynching of Sri Lankan

Police arrested 13 suspects and detained dozens of others in the lynching of a Sri Lankan employee at a sports equipment factory in eastern Pakistan, officials said Saturday.A mob of hundreds of enraged Muslims descended on the factory in the district of Sialkot in Punjab province Friday after the Sri Lankan manager of the factory was accused of blasphemy. The mob grabbed Priyantha Kumara, lynched him and publicly burned the body, according to police. Factory workers accused the victim of desecrating posters bearing the name of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad. Punjab police chief Rao Sardar said Saturday that investigators arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

More Insulate Britain protesters face jail, group says

Nine members of the group have been summoned to the High Court on December 14, Insulate Britain said. More members of climate activists Insulate Britain are facing jail for blocking roads, the group has said. Insulate Britain said that nine people will attend the High Court on December 14. They...
PROTESTS
KEYT

Protesters block roads in Serbia to criticize mining plans

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of protesters have gathered in Belgrade and other Serbian towns and villages to block roads and bridges despite police warnings and an intimidation campaign launched by authorities against the participants. Blowing whistles and chanting “Uprising! Uprising!” thousands of people stopped traffic Saturday on the main highway that goes through the Serbian capital. Uniformed police were not visible. It was the second such nationwide protest called by environmental groups amid growing public discontent with the autocratic rule of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. The protesters are against two laws passed by parliament that are seen as laying the groundwork for a lithium mining operation by Rio Tinto in western Serbia.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Protests
KEYT

Indian villagers clash with army over mistaken killings

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Angry villagers have burned army vehicles in protest after more than a dozen people were killed by soldiers who mistakenly believed some of them were militants in India’s remote northeast region along the border with Myanmar. Nagaland state’s top elected official ordered a probe into the killings, which occurred on Saturday. An army officer said the soldiers fired at a truck after receiving intelligence about a movement of insurgents in the area and killed six people. As irate villagers burned two army vehicles, the soldiers fired at protesters and killed nine more people. One soldier also was killed. On Sunday, fresh violence erupted when nearly 200 residents attacked the army camp in Mon district, going on a rampage and setting fire to residential quarters.
CARS
KEYT

3 feared dead as Myanmar army truck runs down protesters

BANGKOK (AP) — Witnesses in Yangon say an army vehicle barreled into a peaceful march of anti-government protesters in military-ruled Myanmar’s biggest city, reportedly killing at least three people. Sunday’s march was one of at least three held in Yangon, and similar rallies were reported in other parts of the country a day ahead of an expected verdict in the first of about a dozen criminal cases against civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was toppled in a February military takeover. A video posted on social media showed a speeding small army truck heading into the marchers from behind. A witness told AP the protesters had been on his street for just two minutes when the military truck hit them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Three wounded as Myanmar soldiers ram car into protest

Myanmar soldiers wounded at least three people after ramming a car into a peaceful anti-coup rally in Yangon, eyewitnesses said Sunday. The rally in Yangon was violently dispersed Sunday morning when a large car ploughed into it, according to a journalist there.
PROTESTS
AFP

Taliban leader decrees Afghan women's rights must be 'enforced'

The Taliban issued a decree Friday in the name of their supreme leader instructing Afghan ministries "to take serious action" on women's rights, but failed to mention girls' access to schools. "The Islamic Emirate's leadership directs all relevant organisations... to take serious action to enforce Women's Rights," the decree states, quoting elusive supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada.
WORLD
The Independent

Belarus mother imprisoned for 'unsanctioned mass gatherings'

A Belarus court on Friday sentenced a neighborhood activist to four years in prison for creating an “extremist group” on the messaging app Telegram the country's top rights group, Viasna, reported. Volha Zalatar, a 38-year old mother of five children, has been held in custody since March. She was arrested on the street when she was taking her 10-year-old daughter to music school. After the August 2020 presidential election in Belarus, Zalatar moderated a local group on Telegram in the town of Zhdanovichy and organized concerts, parties and walks. Authorities said the activities were “unsanctioned mass gatherings” and...
SOCIETY
AFP

Council of Europe to discipline Turkey over jailed activist

The Council of Europe said Friday it will launch disciplinary action against Turkey for refusing to free prominent activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala, triggering a procedure used only once before in the organisation's history. The Turkish foreign ministry had urged the COE on Thursday not to begin the action "out of respect for the ongoing judicial process", warning that the procedure would be "interference" in its domestic affairs.
ADVOCACY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Beijing using forced deportation to extradite Taiwan nationals: Rights group

Beijing [China], December 1 (ANI): Beijing has been pressuring foreign governments to extradite Taiwan nationals to China as part of an effort to undermine the self-ruled island, according to a human rights group. Safeguard Defenders, China-focused human rights group's said that the pressure has increased since Tsai Ing-wen was elected...
POLITICS
BBC

Afghanistan: Taliban warned against targeting former security forces

The US and a host of allied countries have called on the Taliban to end the targeted killings of former members of Afghan security forces. In a joint statement, the 22 nations demanded that the Islamist regime respect its pledge not to harm former government or security personnel. "We are...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sudan group condemns UN's call to support reinstated PM

A Sudanese pro-democracy group has condemned comments by the U.N. chief urging citizens to support a deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok so the country can have “a peaceful transition towards a true democracy.”The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which was at the forefront of the uprising against former autocrat Omar al-Bashir rejected late Friday Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s comments as a “moral and political failure.”Hamdok was deposed as part of the Oct. 25 coup by military leaders that brought international criticism and disrupted Sudan’s fragile transition to democracy. He was reinstated last month amid international pressure in a...
WORLD
Huron Daily Tribune

Clashes rock Arab town in Israel, alleged car-rammer killed

UMM AL-FAHM, Israel (AP) — Police on Friday shot and killed a man in an Arab town in northern Israel who had allegedly been involved in a car-ramming attack that wounded two officers, Israeli officials said. The incident came after a round of violence among residents of Umm al-Fahm, including...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy