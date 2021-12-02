ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

US stock futures recover from shock Omicron case in California; oil rises ahead of key OPEC+ meeting

By Amanda Cooper
Markets Insider
Stock market volatility is at its highest since the start of the year, as investors weigh up the impact of the Omicron variant. Anton Petrus/Getty Images
  • US stock futures rose, shaking off the initial shock of the first US case of Omicron, while oil gained.
  • OPEC+ is meeting Thursday to discuss crude-supply policy against a backdrop of uncertainty over the variant.
  • Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell's hawkish comments on monetary policy continued to reverberate across markets.

US stock futures rose Thursday, shaking off the previous day's slide after the US detected its first case of the Omicron variant, while oil prices lifted off three-month lows ahead of a key meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday that a fully vaccinated adult in San Francisco had tested positive for COVID-19 with the variant, with mild symptoms, after returning from South Africa on November 22.

The World Health Organization has already said at least 23 countries have reported cases of Omicron, and it expected "that number to grow."

The news sent a shiver through financial markets Wednesday. On Thursday, it dented shares across Europe as markets played catch-up, but left US and Asian equity market sentiment unscathed.

US stock index futures were up across the board, with S&P 500 futures gaining 0.6%, Dow Jones futures rising 0.7%, and Nasdaq 100 futures 0.4% higher. The three benchmarks closed more than 1% down the day before, when the US case of Omicron surfaced.

"Yesterday's market reaction gives a flavour of how fickle and fragile sentiment currently is, despite the various reassurances from the likes of the WHO, as well as many of the vaccine companies, including BioNTech and Oxford University who came up with the AstraZeneca jab," CMC Markets strategist Michael Hewson said.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 was down 1.2% in early trade, along with most regional benchmarks. In Asia, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rose 0.4%.

Meanwhile, crude oil rallied ahead of Thursday's meeting of OPEC and its partners to discuss supply policy. Given the recent drop in the crude price to three-month lows and the as-yet unknown impact to demand from the spread of the Omicron variant, there is greater uncertainty than usual over what the group of major oil producers will decide regarding output.

"The potential for a significant shift in demand if Omicron sparks new lockdowns does alter the state of play significantly, but the most likely outcome does still remain another 400k bpd increase in production," strategists at broker IG said in a daily note.

Brent crude futures were up 1.3% at $69.75 a barrel. WTI, futures, which tend to be less sensitive to OPEC output, were up 1.5% at $66.50 a barrel. Both contracts lost around 17% in November, for their biggest one-month drop since April last year.

US gasoline futures were up 1.8%, having gained nearly 42% so far this year, which has added to politicians' and central bankers' concerns about more entrenched inflation.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has long maintained that the high rate of increase in consumer prices would be transitory. But with a labor shortage pushing up wages, and the cost of goods from food to second-hand cars rising, Powell has changed his tone.

On Tuesday, he said the Fed's policy-makers would discuss accelerating the winding-down of its bond purchases — a step investors perceive as immediately preceding a rate hike. Markets are currently pricing in at least two rate rises in 2022, starting around June.

"This raises an interesting, broader, point. Given that the Fed wants to quicken the policy normalization process, how will other G10 central banks react?" Michael Brown, a strategist at Caxton FX, said.

"Either they will act as sheep and follow suit, bringing the 'easy money' era to a sooner end than had previously been expected, posing a headwind to risky assets; or, they will stick to the status quo, putting rocket boosters under the dollar in the process," he added.

Traverse City Record-Eagle

Futures File: Fuels fall as Omicron cases rise

The massive crash in crude oil on Thanksgiving continued early last week as dozens of countries and several U.S. states reported cases of the new highly contagious variant. Subsequently, governments around the globe instituted travel restrictions and other rules designed to reduce the spread of Omicron. As a result, crude,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

DiDi Delisting Could Signal Forced Decoupling of China-U.S. in Financial Markets

Chinese regulators are reportedly behind China-based ride-hailing company DiDi exiting from the New York Stock Exchange, just days after listing earlier this year. The regulators stated prior that DiDi had not received the necessary clearances to list in the states. Gordon Chang, Asian affairs expert, joined Cheddar to break down what the delisting says about the relationship between nations. "This really strikes me as an attempt to really to force a decoupling of China and the U.S. in the financial markets," Chang said.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market aims for back-to-back gains, even as employment report shows 210,000 jobs created in November

U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Friday morning, as investors parsed a jobs report that came in much weaker than expected on a headline basis but appeared to offer some fodder for bullish investors worried about a rapid pace of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, the report did have some strong points. The jobless rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, and touched a new pandemic low. Economists...
STOCKS
Shore News Network

Oil rises on OPEC+ plan to meet if Omicron hits fuel demand

MELBOURNE (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed on Friday, extending gains after OPEC+ said it would review supply additions ahead of its next scheduled meeting if the Omicron variant dents demand, but prices were still on course for a sixth week of declines. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.19,...
TRAFFIC
