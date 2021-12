NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – A 53-year-old man has been indicted in the 2001 cold case homicide of Rose Marie Moniz in New Bedford. David Reed, formerly of Acushnet and New Bedford, was indicted last week, charged with the murder of his half-sister. He was also indicted in September in connection to the 2003 attempted murder and robbery of Maribel Martinez-Alegria in New Bedford. “I’m pleased to announce the indictments related to the previously unsolved cold case homicide of Rose Marie Moniz. She was a mother who was brutally murdered inside the sanctity of her own home,” said District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn...

