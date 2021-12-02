ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Dow books 618-point rise, clinches best point gain in a year, as investors attempt to shake off omicron-sparked jitters

By Mark DeCambre, Steve Goldstein
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Im3kV_0dBzrwT300
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 10, 2021 A man walks past the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City. - There is still a ways to go, but Robert Byrnes has been heartened by signs that more New Yorkers are getting back to the office after the coronavirus pandemic. "The subway train was absolutely packed this morning," he said. "I'm back to waiting in lines at lunchtime." Still, Byrnes, who heads the East Midtown Partnership, a trade group whose offices are near Grand Central Station, estimated that only about one third of the neighborhood's workforce has come back to their cubicles. "Quick meal-type restaurants are still suffering a severe financial impact," he said. "It's slowly getting better." Other benchmarks corroborate Byrnes's sense of the lag in New York office employees' return to in-person workdays. In May, 62 percent of large employers surveyed by the Partnership for New York City estimated that their workers would be back in the office by September. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) By angela weiss/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images
MARKET SNAPSHOT https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6a7S_0dBzrwT300

U.S. stocks snapped a two-day skid Thursday, with the Dow industrials producing the best percentage gain since early March, as investors looked past the spread of coronavirus and a fuzzy path for monetary policy and the U.S. economy.

Wall Street may be taking some solace from a report of a second case of the omicron variant from a Minnesota resident visiting New York—which was reported by Minnesota public health authorities —but who showed just mild symptoms.

What’s happening
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 617.75 points, or 1.8%, to 34,639.79, which marks the best percentage gain since March 5, 2021 and the best point gain since Nov. 9, 2020.
  • The S&P 500 index (SPX) advanced 1.4%, or 64.06 points, to close at 4,577.10, notching its best day since Oct. 14.
  • The Nasdaq Composite Index (COMP) picked up a more modest 0.8%, or 127.27 points, to reach 15,381.32.
  • The Russell 2000 index (RUT) ended the session up 2.7%, or 58.91 points, to reach 2,206.33, a day after marking its first correction since June of 2020.

In an incredibly volatile session on Wednesday, the Dow ended 1.3%, or 462 points, lower to 34,022.04, as the Nasdaq Composite slumped 1.8%, or 284 points, to 15,254.05. The S&P 500 fell 1.2% to 4,513.04, and the small-cap Russell 2000 (RUT) slumped 2.3%, or 51 points, to 2,147.42.

What’s driving markets

Stocks finished higher for the first time in three sessions but for some bulls the downtrend may feel longer, amid a slide characterized at times by stomach-churning swings and white-knuckle climbs higher.

Investors have been on edge because the omicron-inspired jitters have resulted in some erosion of upward trend lines for the main stock benchmarks and bears wanted to see if another shoe would drop on Thursday to help solidify the downtrend.

“The bouncing in the markets due to incoming news has slowed, with markets led by cyclicals and the recovery trade,” wrote Rob Haworth, senior vice president and senior investment strategist, at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, in emailed comments to MarketWatch.

On Thursday, health officials confirmed another case, a Minnesota resident who had recently traveled to New York City for a convention, experienced mild symptoms and has since recovered. The new case makes it likely that further infections from omicron in the New York area.

“The hope is that omicron is more benign than expected and any shutdowns will be limited in time and scope,” the UBS strategist wrote.

As expected, President Joe Biden said that the U.S. was ramping up COVID-19 testing for travelers entering the country and said that he planned on extending a mask mandate on airplanes and other public transportation as part of a broad administration effort to combat new strain of coronavirus.

Thursday’s trading followed an ugly Wednesday that was precipitated by confirmation of the first U.S. omicron variant case, which sent the S&P 500 below its 50-day moving average for the first time since Oct. 13.

“It seems that investors’ main concern remains the uncertainty surrounding the omicron coronavirus variant and the implications any new restrictions could have to the global economy,” said Charalambos Pissouros, head of research at JFD Group.

It also came as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, for a second day, brought up the prospect of a quicker taper, which in turn sets the stage for more, and faster, interest-rate hikes.

On Thursday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that the central bank may have to taper bond-buying program “sooner rather than later,” speaking at a Reuters event. Meanwhile, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said she doesn’t think the Fed needs to raise interest rates above the so-called neutral level, estimated around 2.5%, speaking at the t Peterson Institute. Federal-funds rates stands between 0% and 0.25%, presently.

Analysts at Bespoke Investment Group found 17 instances since 1928 in which there were three drops of at least 1%, and one gain of at least 1%, in the four days preceding a close below the 50-day average. The median gain in a year’s time was 16%, though there were drops of 40% in 2007 and 23% in 1934.

In economic reports, data released on Thursday showed that initial jobless claims climbed 28,000 to 222,000 during Thanksgiving week.

Meanwhile, the House was prepared to pass an extension of government funding through Feb. 18 in a bid to avoid a partial shutdown this weekend, which some analysts said was adding some additional loft to equities.

Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Ky., said that bullish investors shouldn’t get too ahead of their skis.

“However, think a lot of recent weakness was actually related to Fed pivot, with omicron just providing a more salient narrative for the selloff,” the Baird analyst wrote MarketWatch in emailed comments. “Forward performance will hinge on whether Fed gets even more aggressive or pumps the brakes after resetting market expectations for 2022,” Mayfield said.

Which companies are in focus?
  • Norfolk Southern Corp . NSC said Thursday that Chief Executive James Squires will retire on May 1, 2022, after about seven years in the role. Its shares closed up 3.6%.
  • Kroger Co . KR stock jumped 11% in Thursday trading after the grocer reported third-quarter earnings that beat expectations.
  • Shares of Boeing Co. BA bounced by 7.5% Thursday, enough to pace the Dow early gainers.
  • Dollar General Corp . DG shares fell 3.3% in Thursday trading after the discount retailer reported a third-quarter profit decline.
  • Chesapeake Energy Corp . CHK shares rose 6.8% after the energy producer announced Thursday plans to repurchase up to $1 billion worth of its common stock and/or warrants to buy back stock over the next two years.
  • Apple Inc.’s stock (AAPL) was a laggard within the Dow as analysts speculated about iPhone shipments slowing due to omicron. Its stock ended down 0.6%. It was one of seven decliners among the Dow’s 30 components.
How are other assets faring?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MarketWatch

Wall Street's 'fear index' shoots to highest level since January as S&P 500 skids lower, Nasdaq sinks toward correction

A measure of implied volatility on Wall Street on Friday touched the highest level since late January as the S&P 500 index headed toward its second consecutive weekly loss. The CBOE Volatility Index jumped by about 24% Friday, trading around 34.6, which would mark the highest level for the index since Jan. 27, according to FactSet data. The index, also known as the VIX, for its ticker symbol, has become well known as Wall Street's "fear index," since it was created in the early 1990s. The VIX itself, which uses S&P 500 options to measure trader expectations for...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos to Buy in December After the Recent Decline

2021 has become the year digital assets have gained mainstream exposure and provided early investors with plenty of gains. As a result, market participants are constantly searching for cryptos to buy, especially after pullbacks in prices of altcoins. While the cryptocurrency market has had a stellar year so far, it...
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
State
Minnesota State
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
CNN

Stocks pull back on weak jobs gains

New York (CNN Business) — Friday kicked off with disappointing news as just 210,000 jobs were added last month, much lower than expected. Stocks initially opened higher before dipping into the red. Investors were clearly hoping for better jobs numbers. After all, the Dow enjoyed its biggest point jump of...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Haworth
MarketWatch

U.S. stock market aims for back-to-back gains, even as employment report shows 210,000 jobs created in November

U.S. stocks opened modestly higher Friday morning, as investors parsed a jobs report that came in much weaker than expected on a headline basis but appeared to offer some fodder for bullish investors worried about a rapid pace of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve. The Labor Department reported that a mere 210,000 new jobs were created in November, well below estimates from economists polled by The Wall Street Journal for a gain of 573,000 new jobs. However, the report did have some strong points. The jobless rate fell to 4.2% from 4.6%, and touched a new pandemic low. Economists...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dow Stock#Dow Industrials#U S Economy#Stock Prices#New Yorkers#Getty Images#Omicron#Spx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Wall Street tipped to open modestly firmer after U.S. payrolls miss

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures moved higher and bond yields slipped on Friday, though moves were modest as an underwhelming U.S. monthly jobs print did not shake conviction that the Federal Reserve would proceed with a faster stimulus unwind. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 210,000 jobs last month,...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy