ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israel halts disputed Omicron tracing through phone surveillance

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f785K_0dBzolbz00
Travellers exit the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic testing area at Ben Gurion International Airport as Israel imposes new restrictions near Tel Aviv, Israel November 28, 2021. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Israel said on Thursday it was halting the use of mobile phone tracing to curb the spread of the new coronavirus variant Omicron, a practice that had been challenged by privacy watchdogs.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's government authorised the surveillance technology, which matches virus carriers' locations against other mobile phones nearby to determine their contacts, to be used for Omicron cases on Nov. 27.

That authorisation will not be renewed after it lapses at midnight between Thursday and Friday, Bennett's office said in a statement, citing "up-to-date situational assessments".

The technology, originally developed by Israel's Shin Bet security agency for counter-terrorism and counter-espionage, had "contributed over the last week to the effort to break the chain of infection", the statement said.

Israel has confirmed at three cases of the new variant and at least 30 others are suspected of having contracted it, the Health Ministry said.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel's Supreme Court rejected a petition by four rights groups seeking to repeal the measure.

"Considering the uncertainty around the Omicron variant and its effects..., it has not been proven that the Shin Bet authorisation poses a disproportionate infringement on the right to privacy which would justify its striking down," the ruling said.

Earlier this year, the court limited the scope of the technology's use after rights groups mounted challenges over privacy concerns when it was implemented on a wider scale.

Reporting by Rami Ayyub and Maayan Lubell; Editing by Nick Macfie and Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Israel on ‘verge of state of emergency’ over new coronavirus variant

Israel is on the “verge of a state of emergency”, the country’s prime minister warned after a worrying new coronavirus variant was detected in at least three people.The Middle Eastern country on Friday imposed a travel ban covering most of Africa after detecting its first case of the Nu variant, also known as B1.1.529, in a traveller who had returned from Malawi.Scientists are concerned about the new variant, which could be more contagious than the Delta strain.The health ministry said the traveller and two other suspected cases, all of whom had been vaccinated, had been placed in isolation.“We are currently...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Israel, Belgium clash over settlement products labeling

TEL AVIV, Israel -- Israel's deputy foreign minister canceled meetings with Belgian officials on Wednesday after a decision by Brussels earlier this week to begin labeling products made in Jewish West Bank settlements. Idan Roll said on Twitter he was scrapping meetings with the Belgian Foreign Ministry and parliament during...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Phone Surveillance#Omicron#Mobile Phone#The Health Ministry
US News and World Report

Rights Groups Petition Israel's Top Court Over Omicron Phone Tracking

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Rights groups petitioned Israel's top court on Monday to repeal new COVID-19 measures that authorise the country's domestic intelligence service to use counter-terrorism phone tracking technology to contain the spread of the Omicron virus variant. Announcing the emergency measures https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-israel-omicron-idAFKBN2IC0MK on Saturday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said...
LAW
wpguynews.com

Israel Bans Sales of Hacking and Surveillance Tools to 65 Countries

Israel’s Ministry of Defense has dramatically restricted the number of countries to which cybersecurity firms in the country are allowed to sell offensive hacking and surveillance tools to, cutting off 65 nations from the export list. The revised list, details of which were first reported by the Israeli business newspaper...
WORLD
Forward

Israel uses new surveillance technology to distance itself from the occupation. It’s not working

Up until a few months ago, Israeli Jews were convinced I was lying to them when I told them soldiers go into Palestinian homes to “map” the house and the people living in it. Every night, soldiers entered the homes of “uninvolved civilians” —meaning people who are suspected of nothing other than being Palestinian —not to arrest or seize weapons. Instead they woke everyone up, children and adults alike. Sometimes the soldiers took pictures of them, sometimes they just wrote down their names and then went off into the night.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KHON2

Israel halts controversial tech to track omicron variant

26 Unhealthiest American Groceries (No.1 is Surprising) Historians Just Ranked All U.S. Presidents (#1 Is Unexpected) Removing Moles and Skin Tags Has Never Been Easier (Just Do This!) On Medicare? Don't Forget to Claim Your $1,728 Social Security Cash Back. Homeowners Born Before 1985 Get $3,708 Benefit in December (You...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Rights group says Myanmar forces purposely killed protesters

The killing of at least 65 protesters in Myanmar’s biggest city on March 14 this year was planned and premeditated, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice, a rights watchdog said in a report released Thursday.Human Rights Watch accused security forces of deliberately encircling and using lethal force against crowds in Yangon’s working class neighborhood of Hlaing Tharyar that were demonstrating against the military’s Feb. 1 seizure of power from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi “Soldiers and police armed with military assault rifles fired on trapped protesters and on those trying to assist the...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Fearing misuse, Israel tightens supervision of cyber exports

Israel's Defense Ministry on Monday announced that it was tightening supervision over cyber exports — a move that follows a series of scandals involving Israeli spyware company NSO Group The ministry said the countries purchasing Israeli cyber technology would have to sign a declaration pledging to use the products “for the investigation and prevention of terrorist acts and serious crimes only.”It said countries that violate the terms of use could be subject to sanctions, “including limiting the cyber system and/or disconnecting it.”The announcement made no mention of NSO. But it came just days after it was revealed that 11...
WORLD
AFP

Israel lays down law on cyber exports, after Pegasus spy scandal

Israel laid down the law Monday on the use by foreign governments of its cyber exports, after the private Israeli developer of Pegasus spyware became engulfed in scandal abroad. Smartphones infected with Pegasus spyware developed by the private Israeli firm NSO Group are essentially turned into pocket spying devices. 
TECHNOLOGY
The Jewish Press

IDF HR Officer: More than 20 ‘Minority’ Soldiers Refused Orders or Went AWOL During Operation Guardian of the Walls

Brigadier General Amir Vadmani, head of the Planning and Personnel Management Division in the IDF’s Human Resources Dept., on Monday told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that more than 20 “minority” soldiers (the term is a common reference to Druse, Bedouin, and Arabs) refused an order or were AWOL absent from service during Operation Guardian of the Walls, May 6 to 21, 2021. Seven of them were discharged from the army following interviews with their commanders. The news was originally tweeted by Yosi Yehoshua, a military correspondent for Yedioth Aharonoth.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

240K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy