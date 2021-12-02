ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles FC exercise 2022 option on striker Carlos Vela

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles FC picked up the 2022 option on the contract of star striker Carlos Vela. The 32-year-old Vela struggled with injuries last season and had just five goals in 20 matches (15 starts)....

