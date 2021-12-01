ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Reports: RHP Mark Melancon agrees with Arizona on 2-year deal

sacramentosun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Diamondbacks and veteran All-Star closer Mark Melancon have reached an agreement on a two-year deal, multiple outlets reported Wednesday. The deal is worth $14 million, per the reports. Melancon, 36, is...

www.sacramentosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
fishstripes.com

Making the Case for Mark Melancon

The first thing that comes to mind when idealizing a relief pitcher is power stuff unleashed from a simple pitch mix. Craig Kimbrel and Kenley Jansen are frequently cited among the best relievers of their generation. For Kimbrel, it’s always been his high-octane fastball and power-breaking ball that make for a career 2.18 ERA (188 ERA+) and career 14.7 K/9 in parts of 12 seasons. And for Jansen, it’s been the cut fastball—a pitch he’s thrown 81.9 percent of the time over the course of his 12-season stretch with the Dodgers—that makes him and his career 2.37 ERA (164) Mariano Rivera-lite in the senior circuit. Both are available this offseason via trade and free agency, respectively.
MLB
KEYT

D-backs add 4-time All-Star reliever Melancon on 2-year deal

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have made a move to solidify the back end of their bullpen, adding four-time All-Star Mark Melancon on a $14 million, two-year deal. The right-handed Melancon led the National League with 39 saves last year in his only season with the San Diego Padres. He had a 4-3 record and 2.23 ERA to earn his fourth All-Star appearance and first since 2016. He’ll be 37 years old on opening day. The D-backs had problems all over the roster last season, finishing with a 52-110 record, but a bad bullpen was among the worst issues.
MLB
Marin Independent Journal

SF Giants’ latest moves send a clear signal: Zaidi era has reached a turning point

SAN FRANCISCO — In his earliest days as the Giants’ president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi took great care to avoid using the word “rebuild” to describe his approach to shaping the team’s 40-man roster. Zaidi didn’t believe the Giants needed to purge their core, tank for a top draft...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Washington State
Sportsnet.ca

Report: White Sox, Kendall Graveman agree to three-year deal

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a deal with relief pitcher Kendall Graveman, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports. The deal is to be in the three-year, $24-million range, according to Heyman. Graveman pitched in 53 games for both the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros last season, posting a...
MLB
theScore

Report: Blue Jays agree to 2-year, $11M deal with Yimi Garcia

The Toronto Blue Jays and right-handed reliever Yimi Garcia have agreed to a deal, a source told MLB Network's Jon Morosi. It's a two-year, $11-million pact and includes a club option, according to TSN's Scott Mitchell. Garcia should provide Toronto's bullpen with a veteran presence after it finished 16th in...
MLB
FingerLakes1.com

Mets agree to deal with OF Mark Canha

The Mets have agreed to a deal with former Oakland Athletics outfielder Mark Canha. The 32-year-old will reportedly get a two-year deal with a third-year option for a guaranteed $26.5 million, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post. The deal is pending a physical. Last season, Canha hit .231...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Melancon
giants365.com

RHP Cobb reportedly nearing deal with Giants

Right-hander Alex Cobb is close to finalizing an agreement with the San Francisco Giants, according to multiple reports. Cobb still must pass a physical to complete the deal. A 34-year-old free agent, Cobb would give the reigning NL West champions a key veteran near the front of the pitching rotation after the departure of All-Star righty Kevin Gausman to the Toronto Blue Jays on a $110 million, five-year contract.
MLB
Boston Herald

Red Sox finalizing one-year deal with RHP Michael Wacha, per report

The Red Sox did a little Black Friday shopping this year. Michael Wacha, the 30-year-old right-handed who had a 5.05 ERA on 29 appearances with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021, is nearing a one-year deal to sign in Boston, according to a report by ESPN on Friday evening. Wacha...
MLB
ABC13 Houston

Source: Hector Neris agrees to 2-year, $17M deal with Houston Astros

The Houston Astros have agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal with right-handed reliever Hector Neris, a source confirmed to ESPN. Neris, 32, started the 2021 season as the closer for the Phillies but lost the job in June. He finished the season with a 4-7 record with 12 saves and a 3.63 ERA in 74 games.
MLB
clevelandstar.com

Report: Rays signing RHP Corey Kluber to one-year deal

The Tampa Bay Rays have agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with right-hander Corey Kluber, according to MLB Network. Sunday's report said the deal includes incentives and is pending the results of a physical for the 35-year-old free agent. The two-time Cy Young Award winner and three-time All-Star missed...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhp#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The San Diego Padres#Era#Pirates
FOX Sports

Astros sign RHP Neris to $17 million, 2-year deal

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros signed right-hander Héctor Neris to a $17 million, two-year contract Tuesday with an option for 2024, bringing an experienced closer to the American League champions. Neris has saved 84 games over eight seasons for Philadelphia, including a career-high 28 in 2019. He had 12...
MLB
NBC Sports

Report: Corey Seager, Rangers agree to massive 10-year deal

Former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager has agreed to a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Texas Rangers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal includes a $5 million bonus along with a limited no-trade clause but has no opt-outs, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Seager, 27, has spent...
MLB
Tv20detroit.com

Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
MLB
sacramentosun.com

Padres acquire C Jorge Alfaro from Marlins

The San Diego Padres added veteran catcher Jorge Alfaro in a Tuesday trade, agreeing to send cash or a player to be named to the Miami Marlins. Alfaro, 28, spent the past three seasons with Miami after opening his major league career by playing three seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
sacramentosun.com

Reports: Dodgers bring back Chris Taylor on multiyear deal

The Los Angeles Dodgers and All-Star utility man Chris Taylor are in agreement on a multiyear deal, The Athletic and ESPN reported Wednesday. Terms were not reported. The deal is pending a physical. Taylor, 31, is coming off his first All-Star season after hitting .254 with 20 home runs and...
MLB
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy