USD/ZAR: Speculative Targets and Short-Term Opportunities

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD/ZAR is below the 16.00000 as of this writing early this morning as the Forex pair demonstrates a flurry of choppy results. Financial houses are certainly trying to get a grasp on their outlooks in order to create a more tranquil market, but nervous trading conditions internationally continue to create...

Trading Support and Resistance

This week we will begin with our monthly and weekly forecasts of the currency pairs worth watching. The first part of our forecast is based upon our research of the past 20 years of Forex prices, which show that the following methodologies have all produced profitable results:. Trading the two...
MARKETS
EUR/USD Forecast: $1.11871 Is Still A Valid Support Target

Looking into analysis from two weeks ago, the EUR/USD price reached $1.11871 in the pip, and then bounced back up to first resistance at $1.13094. The $1.11871 level was strong support because the price had a similar reaction on that level in the past. This week, EUR/USD price had one...
CURRENCIES
#Usd#Speculators#South African Rand#Usd Zar#Forex#Omicron
Bitcoin, Ethereum face largest correction since 19 May; is it time to buy the dip

Bitcoin and Ethereum have dropped the ball. The market has been witnessing a decline matched by the correction intensity from 19 May, 2021. Needless to say, that the long-term bullish structure is currently fractured. In recent articles, we highlighted the possible bullish scenarios for Bitcoin but none of them panned out like expected. In this article, we will analyze the new on-chain developments and estimate if there is a buying opportunity in the market. Bitcoin and Ethereum are respectively down by 11% and 8% at press time.
MARKETS
Currencies
Economy
Markets
Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Break Significant Trendline

Gold markets plunged during the trading session on Thursday, as we have broken through a significant uptrend line. The uptrend line of course is something that I have been paying attention to for a couple of days, as the market had recently seen a lot of support in that general vicinity. By doing so, the market is likely to go looking towards the $1750 level. The $1750 level is an area that a lot of people would be paying close attention to, as it is an area where we have seen a lot of choppiness previously, so it does suggest that there is a certain amount of support there.
MARKETS
Weekly Forex Forecast

The British pound fell a bit last week as we have seen a major “risk off” attitude approach the markets. All of that being said, the market is very sensitive to risk appetite as the Japanese yen is considered to be a major safety currency, while the British pound will gain against it in times of “risk on.” At this point, it looks like there are serious cracks in the marketplace, and a move below the ¥149 level on a daily close could send this pair down to the ¥145 level rather quickly. Regardless, even if we rally from here, the market would have a lot of proving to do in order to become bullish.
CURRENCIES
Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
BUSINESS
Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
STOCKS
BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Finds Buyers on Short-Term Dips

Bitcoin fell during the course of the trading session on Thursday to show signs of weakness, as the market has reached towards the 56,000 level only to turn back around. It should be noted that the range for the day was extraordinarily tight, so it does suggest that perhaps we are simply killing time. If we can break above the top of the candlestick, then I think we go looking towards the $60,000 level again. The $60,000 level of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and one that we have to pay close attention to. Clearing that level opens up the possibility of a bigger move to the upside.
CURRENCIES
S&P 500 Forecast: Index Wipes Out Most of Wednesday Losses

The S&P 500 has rallied significantly during the course of trading on Thursday to wipe out the losses from the Wednesday session. We managed to close above the 50 day EMA, as it looks like markets are ready to continue to go to the upside for a longer-term move. All things being equal, this is a market that I think continues to see plenty of interest, as we have seen so much in the way of bullish behavior over the last several months.
STOCKS
Baird sees Q4 opportunity in this healthcare tech despite longer-term caution

Baird is getting tactical in healthcare technology, highlighting a fresh pick for a short-term opportunity on a stock that it's more cautious about on a 12-month view. Heading into fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results - expected in February - the firm sees some upside opportunity in Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC), citing a number of factors lining up into the print.
MARKETS

