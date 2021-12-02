USD/ZAR: Speculative Targets and Short-Term Opportunities

The British pound fell a bit last week as we have seen a major “risk off” attitude approach the markets. All of that being said, the market is very sensitive to risk appetite as the Japanese yen is considered to be a major safety currency, while the British pound will gain against it in times of “risk on.” At this point, it looks like there are serious cracks in the marketplace, and a move below the ¥149 level on a daily close could send this pair down to the ¥145 level rather quickly. Regardless, even if we rally from here, the market would have a lot of proving to do in order to become bullish.

