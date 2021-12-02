ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Consolidation Above $1.1305

dailyforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Thursday’s EUR/USD signal was not triggered as none of the key support or resistance levels which were identified that day were reached during the London session. Trades must be entered before 5pm London time today only. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on...

www.dailyforex.com

dailyforex.com

Trading Support and Resistance

This week we will begin with our monthly and weekly forecasts of the currency pairs worth watching. The first part of our forecast is based upon our research of the past 20 years of Forex prices, which show that the following methodologies have all produced profitable results:. Trading the two...
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Weekly Outlook

EUR/USD recovered last week but upside was limited at 1.1382. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. On the upside, firm break of 1.1382 resistance should confirm short term bottoming at 1.1186. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.1495). On the downside, break of 1.1185 will resume larger fall from 1.2348.
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Break Significant Trendline

Gold markets plunged during the trading session on Thursday, as we have broken through a significant uptrend line. The uptrend line of course is something that I have been paying attention to for a couple of days, as the market had recently seen a lot of support in that general vicinity. By doing so, the market is likely to go looking towards the $1750 level. The $1750 level is an area that a lot of people would be paying close attention to, as it is an area where we have seen a lot of choppiness previously, so it does suggest that there is a certain amount of support there.
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: EUR/USD 1.10 Imminent

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. The FX markets have been fairly quiet given how volatile the equity markets have been. As another week draws to a close there is still a lot of uncertainty hanging over the markets with regards to the new COIVD variant, Omicron. Today’s US...
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Declines Below 1.1300

The EUR/USD declined below the support of the 50 and 100-hour simple moving averages and the 1.1300 level, on Thursday. By the middle of Friday” trading, the rate had found support in the weekly simple pivot point at 1.1282 and recovered to the two SMAs at the 1.1315 level. In...
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP trades with modest gains above 0.8500, lacks bullish conviction

EUR/GBP gained some positive traction on Friday and snapped two days of the losing streak. Brexit-related uncertainties turned out to be a key factor behind the GBP’s underperformance. Divergent BoE-ECB monetary policy outlooks warrants caution for aggressive bullish traders. The EUR/GBP cross maintained its bid tone through the first half...
dailyforex.com

DAX Forecast: Continues to Consolidate Around 200 Day EMA

The German index continues to bounce around the 200 day EMA as we have seen a lot of consolidation in this general vicinity. The 200 day EMA is obviously an indicator that a lot of technical traders will jump on, as it continues to be an area that longer-term traders pay close attention to. Furthermore, when you look at this chart, you can see that we have gone back and forth just above the €15,000 level, an area that obviously would be somewhat attractive for traders as well.
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Attempts Bullish Reversal

The euro recoups losses as traders reposition ahead of today’s nonfarm payrolls. A bullish RSI divergence indicates a slowdown in the bearish push. The pair has found support near June 2020’s lows around 1.1190. Then successive breaks above 1.1270 and 1.1370 have prompted short interests to bail, paving the way for a potential reversal.
investing.com

EUR/USD: Likely To Continue Sideways

Yesterday was the second consecutive small bear day. By trading below Wednesday’s low, EUR/USD triggered a Low 2 sell signal and a sell signal for a double top bear flag (November 18 and 30). The bears want the yearlong bear trend to continue. However, there should be a trading range lasting at least a couple months beginning soon since the EUR/USD is in the middle of a 7-year trading range.
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Finds Buyers on Short-Term Dips

Bitcoin fell during the course of the trading session on Thursday to show signs of weakness, as the market has reached towards the 56,000 level only to turn back around. It should be noted that the range for the day was extraordinarily tight, so it does suggest that perhaps we are simply killing time. If we can break above the top of the candlestick, then I think we go looking towards the $60,000 level again. The $60,000 level of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and one that we have to pay close attention to. Clearing that level opens up the possibility of a bigger move to the upside.
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Wipes Out Most of Wednesday Losses

The S&P 500 has rallied significantly during the course of trading on Thursday to wipe out the losses from the Wednesday session. We managed to close above the 50 day EMA, as it looks like markets are ready to continue to go to the upside for a longer-term move. All things being equal, this is a market that I think continues to see plenty of interest, as we have seen so much in the way of bullish behavior over the last several months.
dailyforex.com

ETH/USD Forecast: Ethereum Testing Previous Resistance

The Ethereum market initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday only to turn around and fall just below the $4500 level. The $4500 level was resistance of the last couple of trading sessions, so it does make a certain amount of sense that we would see a bit of “market memory” coming into the picture right now. The $4500 level is yet another area that a lot of people will be paying attention to due to the fact that the market does tend to move in $500 increments, and therefore it is not a huge surprise to see a little bit of action here. That being said, I still believe that the uptrend is very much in track, and therefore I think we have an opportunity to buy if we break down.
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Bounces From 50 Day EMA

The NASDAQ 100 fell during trading initially on Thursday, only to turn around and show signs of strength again. The resulting candlestick was a bit of a hammer, sitting right on top of the 50 day EMA as well as the uptrend line. The 15,800 level seems to be of interest, and of course we have been a bit oversold over the last couple of days. However, the most important thing to pay attention to is the fact that the Friday session is of course going to be a major session, due to the fact that the Non-Farm Payroll numbers are coming out.
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Languishes on Previous Trend Line

The euro went back and forth on Wednesday as we continue to respect the previous trend line that was part of the descending channel. At this point, the market looked bullish yet again during the session but fell apart just like it did the previous day, showing that the euro seemingly cannot get off of its back. The 1.14 level above is an area that a lot of people will be looking to for resistance, and it is worth noting that during the trading session on Wednesday, Jerome Powell did not walk back some of his more hawkish comments. Because of this, the US dollar started to see some strength against multiple currencies, not just the euro.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Further consolidation likely within defined ranges

EUR/USD has been struggling to make a decisive move in either direction. Hawkish Fed commentary helps the dollar stay resilient against its rivals. The pair is likely to continue to move sideways ahead of Friday's US jobs report. Following Tuesday's decisive rebound, EUR/USD seems to have gone into a consolidation...
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forex Signal: On Track to Hit 60,000

Buy the BTC/USD pair and set a take-profit at 60,000. Add a stop-loss at 56,000. Set a sell-stop at 57,000 and a take-profit at 55,000. Add a stop-loss at 59,000. The BTC/USD tilted upwards as the market appeared to ignore the hawkish statement by the Federal Reserve chair. The pair also rose as investors reacted to the ongoing market action in the cryptocurrencies industry. It is trading at 58,600, which is about 9.75% above the lowest level in November.
FXStreet.com

Elliott Wave analysis: EUR/USD remains consolidating

FX market was slow yesterday as Powell did not bring anything new in his testimony, so it appears that traders are waiting on Friday's jobs data. So for now EURUSD remains consolidating, ideally still in wave 4 that can at some point test higher resistance levels, but overall, we think that upside can be limited if lockdowns will spread in Europe, and a threat on a potential new protests as EU has mentioned that it might be a time to start discussing mandatory vaccination.
