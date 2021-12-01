ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive-World Bank backs using $280 million in frozen aid funds for Afghanistan

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - The World Bank's board has backed transferring $280 million from a frozen trust fund to two aid agencies to help Afghanistan cope with a brewing humanitarian crisis after the U.S. withdrawal, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The 31 donors to the World...

