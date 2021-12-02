USD/MXN: Movement Lower Trades Near Important Support Levels

The Ethereum market initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday only to turn around and fall just below the $4500 level. The $4500 level was resistance of the last couple of trading sessions, so it does make a certain amount of sense that we would see a bit of “market memory” coming into the picture right now. The $4500 level is yet another area that a lot of people will be paying attention to due to the fact that the market does tend to move in $500 increments, and therefore it is not a huge surprise to see a little bit of action here. That being said, I still believe that the uptrend is very much in track, and therefore I think we have an opportunity to buy if we break down.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO