USD/MXN: Movement Lower Trades Near Important Support Levels

dailyforex.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD/MXN has experienced a volatile trading range the past handful of days in the wake of the Omicron coronavirus news. After touching a high water mark of nearly 22.16000 on the 26th of November, the USD/MXN has seen selling and a low of 21.11000 approximately was tested yesterday. A reversal...

dailyforex.com

Weekly Forex Forecast

The British pound fell a bit last week as we have seen a major “risk off” attitude approach the markets. All of that being said, the market is very sensitive to risk appetite as the Japanese yen is considered to be a major safety currency, while the British pound will gain against it in times of “risk on.” At this point, it looks like there are serious cracks in the marketplace, and a move below the ¥149 level on a daily close could send this pair down to the ¥145 level rather quickly. Regardless, even if we rally from here, the market would have a lot of proving to do in order to become bullish.
CURRENCIES
insidebitcoins.com

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH/USD Trades Above $4000 Level

At the time of writing, the Ethereum price is seen moving above the $4000 price mark and it is currently changing hands at $4148. ETH/USD has once again touches the $4200 mark as the number two crypto faces the path of development once again but this can only be confirmed if the market price remains above $4000. However, the Ethereum price is hovering below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages with 0.58% gains in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, ETH/USD may again drop below this level if the bulls fail to push the price above the moving averages.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Break Significant Trendline

Gold markets plunged during the trading session on Thursday, as we have broken through a significant uptrend line. The uptrend line of course is something that I have been paying attention to for a couple of days, as the market had recently seen a lot of support in that general vicinity. By doing so, the market is likely to go looking towards the $1750 level. The $1750 level is an area that a lot of people would be paying close attention to, as it is an area where we have seen a lot of choppiness previously, so it does suggest that there is a certain amount of support there.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures climb, end slightly lower for the week

Gold futures climbed sharply on Friday, getting a boost from disappointing monthly U.S. jobs data, but prices still posted a slight loss for the week after settling Thursday at their lowest in more than seven weeks. "Gold has not performed well this week, as we are concerned about the potential of deflation," said James Hatzigiannis, chief market strategist at Ploutus Capital Advisors. The Federal Reserve is set to be more aggressive and with inflation rising, that could "result in the central bank ending asset purchases sooner than we have expected for the next year," he said. "That is why you have not seen that haven appeal gold typically shows." February gold rose $21.20, or 1.2%, to settle at $1,783.90 an ounce. A week ago, the most-active contract settled at $1,785.50.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

The Dow has shed over 2,000 points over past month as blue-chip, stock-market index heads for 4th weekly tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average has shed about 2,000 points since the middle of November to this Friday, as bullish momentum unwinds. At last check, the Dow was down 360 points Friday afternoon, bringing the weekly drop to nearly 630 points, or 1.8%, and marking the fourth consecutive weekly decline for the benchmark of 30 blue-chip stocks, if the decline holds. From the weekly period started Nov. 12 to Dec. 3, the index has lost about 2,054 points. U.S. stock benchmarks were down Friday, as investors reassessed weaker-than-expected November jobs report as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation. Worries about the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and fears about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy plans, was helping to undercut bullish momentum on Wall Street.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Wall Street's 'fear index' shoots to highest level since January as S&P 500 skids lower, Nasdaq sinks toward correction

A measure of implied volatility on Wall Street on Friday touched the highest level since late January as the S&P 500 index headed toward its second consecutive weekly loss. The CBOE Volatility Index jumped by about 24% Friday, trading around 34.6, which would mark the highest level for the index since Jan. 27, according to FactSet data. The index, also known as the VIX, for its ticker symbol, has become well known as Wall Street's "fear index," since it was created in the early 1990s. The VIX itself, which uses S&P 500 options to measure trader expectations for...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Testing Big Level of ‘Hidden’ Support

Gold is testing a level that has been in play many times. Current trend and tone suggest the level will break. Gold Price Forecast – XAU/USD Testing Big Level of ‘Hidden’ Support. Gold is currently testing an important area of support that dates back to May 2020. The area around...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD analysis: Passes support levels

At mid-day on Friday, the GBP/USD currency exchange rate pierced the support of the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 1.3264. The rate was pushed down initially on Thursday by the 200-hour SMA. On Friday, the 50-hour simple moving average provided resistance. A potential decline further below might look for...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Hits New Low Level

The AUD/USD currency pair passed the support zone at 0.7092/0.7094. Namely, the support zone held for seventeen hours before it was passed. The event resulted in a decline, which by the start of Friday’s European trading had almost reached the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 0.7056. In addition, the 0.7050 mark might serve as support.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Finds Buyers on Short-Term Dips

Bitcoin fell during the course of the trading session on Thursday to show signs of weakness, as the market has reached towards the 56,000 level only to turn back around. It should be noted that the range for the day was extraordinarily tight, so it does suggest that perhaps we are simply killing time. If we can break above the top of the candlestick, then I think we go looking towards the $60,000 level again. The $60,000 level of course is a large, round, psychologically significant figure, and one that we have to pay close attention to. Clearing that level opens up the possibility of a bigger move to the upside.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Bounces From 50 Day EMA

The NASDAQ 100 fell during trading initially on Thursday, only to turn around and show signs of strength again. The resulting candlestick was a bit of a hammer, sitting right on top of the 50 day EMA as well as the uptrend line. The 15,800 level seems to be of interest, and of course we have been a bit oversold over the last couple of days. However, the most important thing to pay attention to is the fact that the Friday session is of course going to be a major session, due to the fact that the Non-Farm Payroll numbers are coming out.
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

ETH/USD Forecast: Ethereum Testing Previous Resistance

The Ethereum market initially tried to rally during the trading session on Thursday only to turn around and fall just below the $4500 level. The $4500 level was resistance of the last couple of trading sessions, so it does make a certain amount of sense that we would see a bit of “market memory” coming into the picture right now. The $4500 level is yet another area that a lot of people will be paying attention to due to the fact that the market does tend to move in $500 increments, and therefore it is not a huge surprise to see a little bit of action here. That being said, I still believe that the uptrend is very much in track, and therefore I think we have an opportunity to buy if we break down.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

USD/ZAR Forecast: USD Continues to Pummel South African Rand

The US dollar initially fell against the South African Rand during trading on Thursday but has bounced quite significantly to break back towards the 16 Rand level. That is a large, round, psychologically significant figure so it does make a certain amount of sense that we will pay close attention to it. Beyond that, the US dollar is strengthening against a lot of emerging market currencies, not just this one. Finally, the omicron variant coming out of South Africa has people pulling money out of that country as a lot of travel has been restricted from there. Because of this, I think the South African Rand probably gets punished.
CURRENCIES
dailyforex.com

USD/INR Forecast: Indian Rupee on the Ropes

The US dollar has gone back and forth during the trading session on Thursday as we hang around the ₹75 level. The ₹75 level in the past has been resistance, and it certainly looks as if it is the same situation now. I believe the market testing this major resistance barriers a sign of just how weak India is at the moment, as traders around the world continue to run away from risk. After all, with a new variant of coronavirus, a lot of people are a bit concerned as market participants continue to be worried about lockdowns.
CURRENCIES

