I can't be mad at a rebrand that produces this level of chill and this amount of colorful cubes. The staff of the A.V. Club — the music, film, and entertainment website owned by G/O Media — was informed yesterday that the company will be shuttering its Chicago office, where the bulk of its editorial team is based. The website's editor-in-chief, Scott Robson, told employees that they would be required to move to Los Angeles, where he's establishing a new office, or else lose their jobs.

