D.R. Horton wins $83.5M land auction near Taiwan Semiconductor site in Phoenix

Episode Forty-Two America’s Land Auctioneer and Pifer’s Land: Kevin Pifer, America’s Land Auctioneer, is joined by Steve Link, Pifer’s Real Estate Broker, and Dwight Hofland, Senior Vice President of Land Management for Pifer’s. The three highlight current Pifer’s farmland auctions in North Dakota that continue to set record highs. The impressive rise in farmland prices over the past nine months has surprised these veterans. What is causing this notable increase in farmland values? Will it continue? This engaging discussion is entertaining and riveting as they share their insight and experience going back to 2000.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 3 DAYS AGO