After years of construction, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino in Highland will open its hotel tower in December, but only to invited guests first. A press release about the opening of the hotel at the complex formerly known as San Manuel Casino said that the resort would open its 17-story hotel, which includes 127 suites among its 432 guest rooms as well as a spa, to “tribal citizens and special guests” on Dec. 13.

HIGHLAND, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO