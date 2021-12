Aston Martin has confirmed that a V12-powered Vantage is happening, celebrating the end of the 12-cylinder engine as a 'Final Edition'. Sticking a V12 in the front of the current Aston Martin Vantage is, when you think about it, pretty pointless. The Mercedes-AMG 4.0-litre V8 currently used by the car is, as proven by cars like the AMG GT Black Series and Aston’s own reborn Valhalla hypercar, good for over 700bhp with some changes. Why put dump something with around that same power but a whole lot more weight on the front end?

CARS ・ 4 DAYS AGO