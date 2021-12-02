ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rothermeres Lift Offer to Take Daily Mail Publisher Private

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - The controlling shareholders of the Daily Mail publisher, the Rothermere family, have increased the cash component of their offer to buy out other shareholders to 270 pence per share, up 5.9% on their original bid. The Rothermeres agreed a deal to take Daily Mail and General...

money.usnews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reuters#The Daily Mail#Rothermeres#Dmgt#Risk Management Solutions#Majedie Asset Management#Refinitiv
