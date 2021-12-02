ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

‘Not Just a Murder Case': Why Michigan Suspect Was Charged With Terrorism

By David Eggert
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan prosecutors on Wednesday charged a teen with terrorism in a deadly mass shooting at his high school, a novel approach made possible by a law enacted after the 9/11 attacks nearly 20 years ago. The state's 2002 anti-terrorism law defines a terroristic act as one intended to intimidate...

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Esquire

The Michigan School Shooting Story Is Getting Worse and Worse

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favorite Living Canadian) The case of the Michigan school shooter went around the bend on Friday. First, the local prosecutors took the unusual—but, to my mind, completely justified—step of indicting the shooter’s parents for involuntary manslaughter. From the Detroit Free Press:
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Michigan School Gunman Wanted To ‘Murder As Many As Possible’

New disturbing evidence has emerged about the accused gunman in the Michigan school shooting that took place Tuesday (November 30). According to reports, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley went to Oxford High School with the intention to “murder as many as possible,” as written in a journal entry and recorded cellphone video police found in his backpack.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
New York Post

Arrest video shows dazed parents of Michigan school shooting suspect

The parents of the Michigan teen accused of opening fire on his high school earlier this week appeared dazed and a bit disheveled when they were arrested. Jennifer and James Crumbley were found inside a commercial building about 50 miles away from their Oxford, Michigan, home early Saturday, after a tip from the building’s owner, who saw their SUV there, the Detroit Free Press reported.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#School Shooting#Michigan Attorney General#School Violence#Oxford High School
Complex

Oxford Football Player Reportedly Killed While Trying to Disarm School Shooter

Thousands of people have backed a petition to honor 16-year-old Tate Myre, a “standout” football player who was killed in the Oxford High School shooting. According to the New York Times, Myre was wounded during the Tuesday attack in which four were killed and seven were injured. Michigan police have not provided details on Myer’s interaction with the suspected gunman, however, a Change.org petition states he was shot while trying to disarm the suspect. The petition is calling for the school’s Wildcats Stadium to be renamed “Tate Myre Stadium.” As of press time, the page had received over 87,000 signatures.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Everything we know about Ethan Crumbley’s parents, who have been arrested and charged with manslaughter

The parents of the Oxford high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley were arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning in an industrial warehouse in Detroit, hours after a manhunt was launched when the couple failed to turn themselves in on charges related to Tuesday’s massacre.Detroit Police Chief James White said Jennifer and James Crumbley were found “hiding in the building” following a tip-off as to their whereabouts.Hours earlier, Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald announced that the parents of the 15-year-old accused mass shooter had been charged with four charges each of involuntary manslaughter.Prosecutor McDonald said it was “impossible...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Now I become death’: Michigan school shooting suspect posted ominous ‘countdown’ online before attack

The suspect in Tuesday’s school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, posted ominous messages and a photo of his gun in the days before the crime, local reports say.Oakland County prosecutors identified the suspect on Wednesday as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, a sophomore at Oxford High School. He is being charged as an adult with 24 counts, including four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder.The massacre left four students dead, all of them between the ages of 14 and 17, and wounded several others, including a teacher.Hours before the shooting, Mr Crumbley penned...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Crowd gathers outside hospital of organ-donating victim of Michigan school shooting

A crowd of hundreds gathered outside a Michigan hospital on Friday in support of Justin Shilling, one of the victims of the Oxford High School mass shooting earlier this week, as his body was moved into surgery for organ donation.The 17-year-old was proclaimed dead on Wednesday, a day after the fatal shooting. Four students were killed and seven others were injured after their classmate allegedly opened fire indiscriminately in the halls of the high school. Justin’s family has decided to donate his organs to Florida-based NGO Gift of Life. His body was kept on life support in the McLaren...
The Independent

Oxford school shooting - latest: Suspect Ethan Crumbley in court as mother’s pro-gun letter to Trump emerges

The 15-year-old shooter who opened fire on his Michigan high school was identified by authorities as Ethan Crumbley at a press conference on Wednesday. Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said Mr Crumbley will be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Ms McDonald said the charges stemmed from “undeniable” evidence that the attack was premeditated. The charges were announced after death toll from the tragedy at Oxford High School rose to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

2 Men Charged With Attempted Murder In The Shooting Of A CPD Officer

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were charged with attempted murder in the Wednesday night shooting of a Chicago Police officer in Calumet Heights, authorities said. Adonis Covington, 21, of Gresham, and Michael Taylor, 26, of Avalon Park, were charged with multiple felonies, including two counts attempted murder, according to Chicago Police. Michael Taylor, 26. A mugshot of Adonis Covington, 21, was unavailable. Police pulled over the car to conduct a “traffic investigation” Wednesday night in the 9200 block of Stony Island Avenue when they were involved in an exchange of gunfire with the offenders, police said. A Chicago Police officer was shot in the leg and the offenders tried to flee, police said. The officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized. One of the offenders was shot in the torso, and his condition was unknown, according to police. Covington and Taylor were taken into custody shortly after the incident in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue and a weapon was recovered from the scene, police said. They are set to appear in bond court Saturday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
67K+
Followers
44K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy