Miami Beach, FL

The Super-Rich Descend on Art Basel Miami Beach, COVID Be Damned

By Alexandra Peers
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt Basel Miami Beach is normally a massive early-December international happening, known not only for its art-fair offerings but for its glamour, satellite parties and free-spending. But it’s taking off this year just as a new COVID variant is identified, causing panic all over the world. Since the super-rich might not...

www.thedailybeast.com

wmagazine.com

The Best Parties at Miami Art Basel 2021

After a one-year hiatus, North America’s biggest art fair, Art Basel Miami Beach, and the star-studded and exclusive party circuit that it inspires, has roared back to life. This time around, the international jet set and arty hobnobbers seemed like they hardly missed a beat. On Monday night alone, two days before the fair even officially opens to the public, one could toast Dior’s latest design collaboration series in the Design District, before heading over to dinner with Olivia Rodrigo and Hailey Bieber in a celebration for Saint Laurent before hitting up another held by Kering and hosted by Solange. If that wasn’t enough, you could also catch Nas performing his hits in front of a brand new BMW concept car atop Miami Beach’s fanciest parking garage.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Art Basel Miami Beach: New York gallery sells Picasso for $20M

Helly Nahmad’s gallery sold Pablo Picasso’s ”Mousquetaire et Femme a la Fleur” for about $20 million during Art Basel Miami Beach’s private preview on Tuesday. Artsy reported on Thursday that it was the highest-priced sale of the fair so far this year. The last day is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
worldredeye.com

First Choice Miami Art Basel 2021

Miami, FL – November 30, 2021 – Design Miami/Art Basel 2021 is the global forum for design. Each fair brings together the most influential collectors, gallerists, designers, curators and critics from around the world in celebration of design culture and commerce. Art Basel opened it’s doors on Tuesday, November 30th for the First Choice VIP access. Notables included Ricky Martin, Jwan Yosef, Adam Levine, Martha Stewart, Jeffrey Deitch and Aby Rosen.
MIAMI, FL
InsideHook

Performance Art in Miami Beach Draws Outsized Police Response

This week brought with it Art Basel Miami Beach, along with a host of other art fairs in the greater Miami area. For art fans and collectors, the events offer a way to get a sense of the contemporary art world and the range of disciplines and media that artists are currently working on. Unfortunately, one artist taking part in the Satellite Art Fair found himself surrounded by police and, according to his account of the exchange, threatened by a police helicopter as he sought to complete a performance.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
ARTnews

First-Time Exhibitors Shine at Art Basel Miami Beach as Selection Committee Pushes to Diversify

At Art Basel Miami Beach’s opening on Tuesday, the show went on largely as normal, with blue-chip galleries selling their wares for top prices. Among the David Zwirners and Hauser & Wirths of the world, however, were a host of newcomers whose presence was made possible because the selection committee had altered some of its more exclusionary criteria for showing at at the fair. This year, galleries are no longer required to have a physical space to participate. A rule about a gallery’s minimum age was also lowered. At a press conference, Marc Spiegler, Art Basel’s global director, explained that the...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Art Basel returns with star-studded events

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Art Basel Miami Beach is back in action with a star-studded guest list. Alicia Keys will guide a meditation event in the Design District, followed by a performance. Lizzo will be performing for Amex at its platinum studio at The Miami Beach EDITION. Cardi B...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Get Your Basel On: It’s Miami Art Week

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – It’s not just Basel anymore. It’s an entire week where movers and shakers in the art world converge on the Magic City for Miami Art Week, which officially runs from Thursday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 5. But, unofficially, things are already opening all around town.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Miami Herald

Where to dine in Miami during Art Basel

A thrilling day perusing Art Basel galleries deserves an equal reward of art on a plate. Miami-Dade County is the home to some of the country’s most exciting fine dining, but contrary to popular belief, it’s not all centered around the glitz of South Beach. Miami Beach has several can’t-miss restaurants beloved by locals and visitors alike. And those who want a true taste of Miami should be willing to cross the bridge to continue their taste of adventure.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Business Journal

The Marquis Miami Welcomes Art Basel

The Marquis Miami Welcomes Art Basel The Marquis Miami is an iconic luxury residential skyscraper in the heart of Miami, Florida. With its unique and breathtaking position on the water, overlooking Biscayne Bay, its exceptional design and signature lighting have immense visibility across Miami. Known for being one of the tallest structures in the state of Florida and on the list of Miami’s tallest buildings, it was created by an internationally acclaimed team of developers from the state of New York, designed with the fastest elevators South of New York City. The Marquis now consists of 292 innovative condos and a boutique hotel, The Gabriel Miami, which encompasses 129 opulent rooms and is owned by The CGI Merchant Group of Miami and managed by Hilton. Over the years, the 67 stories tall building has developed into one of the most premier places to live in South Florida. Located steps away from the best international cuisine, live entertainment, and culture, geographically it offers its residents and guests the ultimate living experience in Downtown Miami. Outstandingly Located in Downtown Miami Outstandingly located, The Marquis Residences is blocks away from Miami’s major architectural structures. In terms of its accessibility, the residence is only minutes away from the Miami International Airport and Port of Miami and offers a short walk to the Opera House, Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, art galleries, famous museums, and the FTX arena. Most notably, the location allows for all of Miami to experience its signature lighting patterns on the building, which was redesigned to represent Miami’s artistic and creative vibes. Light Up the Night in Miami Originally, the lighting on the building presented an all-white pattern, and recently, this has been modernized to illustrate Miami’s hip and colorful ambiance. The new and improved electronic patterns are now operated remotely, with over 100 controllers, and programmed by incredible designers from Light Up the Night (LUTN), a custom LED lighting and premier production company. The colors in the patterns on the lighting display have the ability to change from red, blue, green, to rainbow, and show up in waves and other unique designs. The best part…the light show can be seen from any point in Miami and in December 2021, it will be one of the ways The Marquis welcomes Art Basel to Miami. The Marquis Miami, a Piece of Art Each year the Marquis Miami warmly welcomes Art Basel, an international art show that brings together more than 250 leading galleries, which showcases the work of over 4,000 artists. Miami Art Basel was canceled in 2020 due to Covid-19. However, The Marquis Miami purchased a famous sculpture at the last Art Basel event, which took place in 2019. Only minutes before the event ended, Allan C. Schwartz, Esq., president of the board at The Marquis Residences, was the first to see the sculpture and chose this piece in particular for its monumental size. Today, the grand sculpture sits at the very front entrance, welcoming its residents and guests, and can be viewed by art enthusiasts who walk by. 2021 Miami Art Basel Must-Sees In addition to this unique piece, the Marquis is home to other incredible works of art. There are a couple of Peter Tunney pieces that can be found throughout the residences. Peter Tunney is a famous American Visual Wynwood Artist, who is known worldwide for creating huge, collaged paintings out of both packing materials and daily newspapers. This December 2021, the Marquis Miami will continue to light up the Miami skyline with new, awe-inspiring light patterns. In addition, the condominium board is throwing a pre-Art Basel party at the swimming pool. For the first time, Allan C. Schwartz Esq. shares, “I assure you that at this event you will see things that you have never seen before. We are bringing a bit of fantasy and something different from what you would normally see in a condominium building for that party. You’ll have to come to find out what it is…”
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

NFTs are Taking Over Art Basel in Miami

Digital art will be a major player during Art Basel next week, as a number of NFT events are scheduled to take place throughout Miami, including the Cube Art Fair. “Our goal of Cube Art Fair is to make art available to the public,” Gregoire Vogelsang, the founder of Cube Art Fair said.
MIAMI, FL
coolhunting.com

Art Basel Miami Beach 2021: The Transfixing Return of Meridians

For Art Basel‘s highly anticipated return to Miami, 253 galleries from around the world populated the floor of the sprawling Miami Beach Convention Center. In addition to the standard booths of covetable contemporary art at Art Basel Miami Beach, specific sectors like Nova or Positions offer presentations driven by further purpose—be that work solely created in the last three years (for the former) or solo installations dedicated to emerging artists (within the latter). For the Meridians section, however—returning after its riveting debut in 2019—Mexico City-based curator Magalí Arriola looked across galleries, cultures and continents to assemble 16 large-scale works with profound presence.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Art Enthusiasts are Invited to Celebrate the Return of Art Basel Miami Beach, Along with Other Iconic Arts & Culture Events This Fall

Travelers will celebrate the city’s vibrant and diverse culture with the return of Art Basel Miami Beach, open-air concerts, and more!. Miami Beach is inviting art connoisseurs and travelers who enjoy cultural exploration to celebrate the city’s vibrant arts and culture scene this fall. Visitors can discover world-class art activations during Art Basel Miami Beach, enjoy the sounds of classical music at open-air concerts, celebrate Black culture through films at SoundScape Park, experience Latin culture at the Miami Beach Salsa Festival, and so much more all season long.
MIAMI BEACH, FL

