ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

China aviation authority issues airworthiness directive on Boeing 737 MAX

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vyw6q_0dBzbtFW00

BEIJING/SYDNEY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - China's aviation authority on Thursday issued an airworthiness directive on the Boeing Co (BA.N) 737 MAX that will help pave the way for the model's return to service in China after more than two and a half years.

The directive instructs airline operators on the revisions required before the MAX returns to service, although it does not specify when China will lift a ban on the MAX in its airspace.

Boeing described the directive as an "important milestone" toward the return of service in China and its shares jumped 4.3% on the news in pre-market trading, on track to break a four-day losing streak after the market was hit by concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), which was the first regulator globally to ground the MAX in March 2019 after two deadly crashes, said it had completed a review of the design changes proposed by Boeing.

"After conducting sufficient assessment, CAAC considers the corrective actions are adequate to address this unsafe condition," the regulator said in a statement on its website.

"The CAAC's decision is an important milestone toward safely returning the 737 MAX to service in China," Boeing said on Thursday. "Boeing continues to work with regulators and our customers to return the airplane to service worldwide."

The CAAC did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the next steps required before the MAX returned to service. The regulator had sought industry feedback last month before issuing the airworthiness directive. read more

It has previously outlined three principles for the jet to return to service in China, including certified design changes, proper training for pilots and specific and definitive findings into the two crashes.

Boeing CEO David Calhoun said in October the company was working toward gaining Chinese approvals by the end of the year for the 737 MAX to fly, with deliveries expected to resume in the first quarter of 2022.

Around a third of about 370 undelivered 737 MAX airplanes in storage are for Chinese customers, Boeing said at the time.

China's authorisation of the 737 MAX is very good news, which will support the drawdown of undelivered MAX inventory, Safran (SAF.PA) CEO Olivier Andries told reporters on Thursday.

Safran makes MAX engines as part of the CFM International joint venture with GE (GE.N).

Before the 737 MAX was grounded, Boeing was selling one-quarter of the planes it built annually to Chinese buyers, its largest customers.

Beyond safety concerns, Boeing's sales in China have been hobbled by U.S.-China trade tensions, with Washington accusing Beijing of blocking purchases of Boeing planes by its domestic airlines.

Other Asia-Pacific countries - including Singapore, Malaysia, India, Japan, Australia and Fiji - have already approved the return of the 737 MAX.

Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; additional reporting by Tim Hepher in Paris, Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Stansted Airport: Drone came within 6ft of Boeing 737, report says

A drone came within 6.6ft (2m) of a Boeing 737 as it came in to land, a report said. The passenger plane was preparing to land at Stansted Airport and was flying north west of Harlow, Essex, when the incident happened on 13 September. An Airprox report said "a white...
TRAFFIC
Phone Arena

Experts fear that China is eyeing control of TSMC with a Taiwan takeover

What is the one company that could throw the world into disarray if it were to lose its independence and end up a pawn in the current geopolitical chess match? No, it is not Apple although it is a company that counts Apple as its number one client. That last clue might have given it away.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Amid Evergrande crisis, more Chinese developers to issue ABS

BEIJING, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Some of China's major property developers are planning to issue asset-backed securities in the near term, a further sign that regulators are marginally broadening financial channels for developers amid Evergrande's debt crisis. China Evergrande (3333.HK), wrestling with debts of more than $300 billion, said on...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China will encourage listing of leading futures firms, to issue futures law

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will help leading futures companies to speed up their development and encourage qualified firms to be listed, the China Futures Association said in a statement, citing an official from the securities regulator. Authorities would support futures companies to widen and diversify their financing channels and allow...
ECONOMY
simpleflying.com

Indonesian Low-Cost Airline: What Planes Does Citilink Fly?

ATR72 (7): 7.5 years. Examing Citilink’s fleet composition, we can see that the airline has a reasonably diverse set of aircraft- especially when compared to other low-cost carriers around the world. Indeed, a common practice of low-cost airlines has been to adopt a single-type fleet for the sake of more cost-effective and efficient crew training and maintenance.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing 737 Max#Max#Omicron#Caac#Chinese
Flight Global.com

Ethiopian A350 wing-tip strike left 110m scar on Johannesburg runway

South African investigators have disclosed that an Ethiopian Airlines Airbus A350-900 crew was attempting a go-around in gusty conditions at Johannesburg when the twinjet’s right wing-tip struck the runway. The aircraft, arriving from Addis Ababa on 6 November, had been cleared for the OKPIT 4A arrival pattern and ILS approach...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
Country
Singapore
Place
Sydney
Country
China
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CNET

China approves Boeing's 737 Max to fly again

China's aviation safety agency on Thursday cleared the way for Boeing's 737 Max aircraft to return to commercial service, more than three years after the first of two crashes that killed a combined total of 346 people, and almost a year after the plane returned to the skies in the United States. The airworthiness directive issued by the Civil Aviation Administration of China lists several changes airlines will need to make to the plane, including software upgrades, additional pilot training and revisions to operational manuals.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
routesonline.com

Malaysia Airlines Resumes Two Domestic Routes, Plans Firefly Relaunch

Firefly, the airline’s short-haul subsidiary focused on leisure traffic, will restart operations in April 2022. Malaysia Airlines has resumed domestic routes from Penang (PEN) to two secondary cities and is planning to relaunch short-haul subsidiary Firefly in April 2022. Malaysia Airlines on Dec. 2 resumed flying between PEN and Kuching...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
executivetraveller.com

Qantas to restart Sydney-London A380 flights in July

Qantas' Kangaroo Route from Sydney to London will once again feature the Airbus A380 as of July 2022. This will be the second destination for the red-tailed superjumbo after it takes wing on the Sydney-Los Angeles route in late March 2022, with Qantas planning to turn both A380 routes into 'points planes' for a limited time, with every seat from economy to first class available for the lowest number of 'classic reward' frequent flyer points.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

Airbus Delivers Its 2,000th A320neo Family Aircraft To IndiGo

Two years after taking delivery of the 1,000th A320neo family jet in 2019, Indian budget airline IndiGo can proudly claim that it has taken delivery of the 2,000th aircraft. Taking place on Tuesday, November 30th, the airline made the announcement on December 2nd, noting that this particular jet is the longest member of the A320neo family, the A321neo.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Reuters

238K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy