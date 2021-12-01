ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Win tickets to Shane Smith at The Rustic!

thenew93q.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegister below to win tickets to see Ugly Sweater Christmas Party with Shane Smith & The Saints Saturday December 18,...

www.thenew93q.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1025.com

Win Tickets To See Keith Urban

Keith Urban is coming to the Xfinity Center with Ingrid Andress on July 22, 2022, and we want to hook you up with free tickets!. But first, how well do you know Keith Urban’s lyrics? Take the quiz below and you could win a pair of tickets to see him this summer!
MUSIC
froggy1003.com

Win tickets to Morgan Wallen & HARDY at SPAC!

Everything Country Froggy 100.3 welcomes Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous tour with Hardy to Saratoga Performing Arts Center, Thursday July 7th! Tickets go on-sale Friday December 3rd at 10am! Wake up and hop on-board The Morning Express OR Ride Home with Ken Edwards all next week and when you hear Morgan Wallen back to back with Hardy, call in for your shot at winning tickets before they go on-sale!
MUSIC
kfox.com

Win 4-Packs of Tickets to SF Symphony

98.5 KFOX is sending you to experience the Holidays with the SF Symphony!. Register below for your chance to win tickets into one of the following SF Symphony Shows!
MUSIC
wape.com

Win On Air This Week: Tickets To See Justin Bieber!

Justin Bieber has not been back to Jax since 2016! We had Jacksonville’s ticket hookup then, and we still have them NOW!. Justin Bieber will be back at the Vystar Memorial Arena in April of 2022. All week Meghan and Austen have your chance to win tickets!. Listen to 7...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Amazon Alexa#Saints#Mailing List#American Football#Alexa Devices
espn700sports.com

Win tickets to the PAC12 Championship in Vegas!

ESPN 700 has your tickets to the PAC 12 Championship game December 3rd in Las Vegas!. Listen Monday-Wednesday for Keywords all week to text to 33986!. ESPN 700 is excited for Utah Football in the PAC 12 Championship! 11/29/21 to 12/1/2021 ESPN 700 will give out keywords every hour from 11am-5pm. (5) listeners who text the keyword to 33986 will be selected at random for a chance to go to the game. Prize valued at $75 each. Prize provided by the University of Utah Athletics. THESE RULES ARE IN ADDITION TO BROADWAY MEDIA’S CONTEST RULES WHICH CAN BE FOUND AT HTTPS://BROADWAYMEDIAGROUP.COM/RULES/.
FOOTBALL
indyschild.com

Win 4 Tickets to Magician, David Williamson!

Enter below for a chance to win 4 tickets to see magician, David Williamson!. A born showman and accomplished sleight-of-hand artist, David Williamson dazzles audiences with a blend of heart-stopping magic and sidesplitting hilarity. He has been featured on ABC’s Champions of Magic, CBS’ Magicians’ Favorite Magicians, NBC’s World’s Greatest Magic III and the CW’s Masters of Illusion series.
TV SHOWS
Your Radio Place

Win Jingle Jam Live tickets HERE

Celebrate the holidays with Phil Vassar and Sister Hazel! JINGLE JAM LIVE will be the event of the season. Complete the form below for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. Phil Vassar is an artist, songwriter, entertainer, and 2x ASCAP Songwriter of the Year, with...
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
myq105.com

Another Chance To Win Trans-Siberian Orchestra Tickets

Q105 is giving you 2 chances a day to win tickets Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the Amalie Arena on December 19th!. Tune in weekday afternoons at 1230 and 320, keep the number 1-800-990-1047 saved in your phone and be ready to call. Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) and their...
TAMPA, FL
997now.com

Win Tickets: Olivia Rodrigo

WHERE: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA. 99.7 NOW welcomes Olivia Rodrigo – “Sour Tour”. LISTEN for a chance to win tickets to Olivia Rodrigo – “Sour Tour”. HOW TO PLAY:. 1. LISTEN Weekdays (12/06 thru 12/24) EVERY HOUR from 8:00am – 5:00pm for the cue to call.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
995qyk.com

Register To Win Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Tickets

Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder will be performing at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater on Sunday, December 12th and QYK wants to send you to the show. Just register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets:. Make plans to see the show because tickets are still...
KENTUCKY STATE
WDAY

Register for a chance to win WWE Supershow Tickets!

FOR ONE NIGHT ONLY, SEE YOUR FAVORITE WWE RAW & SMACKDOWN SUPERSTARS UNDER ONE ROOF!. UNIVERSAL CHAMPION ROMAN REIGNS & SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS THE USOS VS. DREW MCINTYRE & THE NEW DAY! DON’T MISS OUT!. Registration deadline is 11:59pm on Sunday December 12th, 2021. Winners will be chosen in...
WWE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The Regrettes Come To Poughkeepsie In February, Win Tickets Here

WRRV is proud to welcome The Regrettes performing at the Chance on February 5th, 2022. "The band, which consists of lead singer and songwriter, Lydia Night, as well as Genessa Gariano (guitar), Brooke Dickson (bass), and Drew Thomsen (drums), earned widespread acclaim with the 2019 release of their sophomore LP How Do You Love?, including NME who declared them “truly unstoppable,” and Teen Vogue who praised their “incredibly self-aware, empowering pop-punk” with additional accolades from Vogue, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and more. The band has headlined sold-out shows throughout North America and Europe, performed at festivals including Coachella and Reading + Leeds, and has appeared on Good Morning America, Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live!" - https://www.theregrettes.com/regrettes.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
ohmyrockness.com

Win tickets to REAL ESTATE at The Regent on 12/14!

We have three pairs of tickets to give away to see REAL ESTATE at The Regent on Tuesday, December 14th!. Join Real Estate as they celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album, Days!. TO ENTER:. For a chance to win, submit your full name and contact information in the form...
MUSIC
koit.com

Win Tickets: Chicago & Brian Wilson

Chicago with Brian Wilson are coming to the Bay Area this summer with special guest Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin!. Register below for your chance to win tickets to see Chicago and Brian Wilson!. 96.5 KOIT General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period: 12/02/2021 at 5:00pm through 01/02/2022 at...
CHICAGO, IL
kfox.com

Win Tickets: JOURNEY with Billy Idol

WHO: JOURNEY: Freedom Tour 2022 with very special guest Billy Idol. 98.5 KFOX welcomes JOURNEY: “Freedom Tour 2022” to San Francisco. Listen all week (12/06-12/10) Win tickets EVERY MORNING at 6:55am & 7:55am during “What’s The Buzz with Ellen” on San Jose’s Great Radio Experiment. HOW TO WIN:. • LISTEN...
SAN JOSE, CA
myq105.com

Register To Win Eagles Tickets

The Eagles are coming to the Amalie Arena on February 28th, and Q105 Wants to send you to the show!. Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets:. In today’s faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons. As the best-selling American band of the ’70s, and one of the top-selling acts of all time, the Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums and topped the singles charts five times. They have won six GRAMMY® Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their first year of eligibility and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.
MUSIC
News On 6

Garth Brooks Ticket Giveaway Watch & Win

Do you want to see Garth Brooks in concert? Watch & Win in the 4pm newscast this week from Monday, November 29 – Thursday, December 2. Watch for your cue-to-text and you could win a Garth Getaway - complete with 2 tickets to the Garth Brooks concert at the Razorback Stadium in Arkansas and spending cash!
MUSIC
Power 95.9

Win Tickets The The ‘Live United Bowl’ With Our App

How would you like some tickets to the big Live United Bowl this weekend in Texarkana?. The game will be on Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Texarkana Arkansas. This is what The United Way had to say about this years game. Congratulations to the Emporia State University Hornets and the...
TEXARKANA, AR
ksro.com

We Have Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Commodores!

The Commodores Perform Live in the Ballroom at Graton Resort & Casino Saturday, March 5, 2022! (Must Be 21+ To Attend) Tickets Go On Sale on Friday, December 3 at Noon HERE–BUT WE HAVE YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS FOR FREE!. Tune into the KSRO Morning Show...
GAMBLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy