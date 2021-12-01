Win tickets to Shane Smith at The Rustic!

WRRV is proud to welcome The Regrettes performing at the Chance on February 5th, 2022. "The band, which consists of lead singer and songwriter, Lydia Night, as well as Genessa Gariano (guitar), Brooke Dickson (bass), and Drew Thomsen (drums), earned widespread acclaim with the 2019 release of their sophomore LP How Do You Love?, including NME who declared them “truly unstoppable,” and Teen Vogue who praised their “incredibly self-aware, empowering pop-punk” with additional accolades from Vogue, Rolling Stone, Billboard, and more. The band has headlined sold-out shows throughout North America and Europe, performed at festivals including Coachella and Reading + Leeds, and has appeared on Good Morning America, Conan and Jimmy Kimmel Live!" - https://www.theregrettes.com/regrettes.
Comments / 0