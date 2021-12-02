ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Another Retail Home Run

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's Do-Or-Die Time For Global Markets By Chris Vermeulen - Dec 02, 2021. Almost all of the U.S. and global markets volatility has taken place over...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Could This Retail Stock Become a Tech Stock?

The line between retail and technology has been blurring for years. Nearly everything you can buy in a store is now also available online on the store’s website. This is especially true for multinational brands. However, the transition isn’t complete. Most e-commerce platforms lack physical locations while the online shopping...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Retail sector loses 20,000 jobs in November

The U.S. government's November jobs report showed that the retail sector lost 20,000 jobs last month, after the sector had gained 91,000 jobs in the previous two months. The sector's job losses come as the overall report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by just 210,000 in November, well below expectations of 573,000 new jobs. The retail sector's job losses included a declines of 20,000 jobs in general merchandise stores; 18,000 jobs in clothing and clothing accessories stores; and 9,000 jobs in sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores. That was partially offset by increases of 9,000 jobs in food and beverage stores and of 7,000 jobs in building material and garden supply stores. In November 2020, retail employment fell by 35,000, and in November 2019 retail employment increased by 2,000. Retail trade employment is now 176,000 less than it was in pre-pandemic February 2020. The SPDR S&P Retail ETF , which was little changed in premarket trading Friday, has rocketed 130% since the end of February 2020 while the S&P 500 has climbed 55%.
RETAIL
investing.com

3 Important Tips To Improve Trading This Coming Week

I have recently heard a saying stating that the current market behavior can lead to “death by a thousand cuts.”. This is often the case in a choppy market where buyers and sellers are constantly battling each other, making the stock market both tough to trade from the long and short side.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Person
Chris Vermeulen
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
investing.com

Top 2 Discounted Tech Stocks I’d Buy in December

The Canadian market came crashing down in the last week of November. Still, the S&P/TSX Composite Index is up over 15% on the year. The new COVID-19 variant only added fuel to the fire in the last week of November. The Canadian stock market was already sliding when news broke of the new variant. With all the uncertainty surrounding this pandemic right now, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the market end December at a loss.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite loses perch at 15,000 as stock-market benchmark falls to 7-week low

The Nasdaq Composite was facing a fresh selloff Friday, capping a tumultuous week for the benchmark, as investors sold technology and technology-related shares, amid growing concerns that higher borrowing costs are in store for the U.S. economy. The Nasdaq Composite was trading 2.6% lower at 14,979, falling below 15,000 for the first time since Oct. 15, FactSet data show. The decline for the index comes amid a broader decline in the S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average , after a weaker-than-expected November jobs report was seen as unlikely to stay the hand of a Federal Reserve that seems intent on tamping down inflation.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Global Markets#Coffee#Gmi#Sbux
CarBuzz.com

Mexico Wants To Sue America Over Electric Vehicles

The Biden administration's Build Back Better Act includes a provision aimed specifically at some electric vehicles buyers. If that new EV is built in America by union workers, then customers can receive subsidies of up to $12,500. Automakers like Toyota, Hyundai, and Honda, all of whom have major manufacturing operations in the US, are not happy about the union-made provision because their factory workers are not unionized. And, as it turns out, they're not the only ones taking issue with the bill.
CARS
investing.com

2 Tech Stocks to Watch This Week

We experienced a taste of a bear market in recent trading. The stock market sold off as much as over 5% in the last couple of weeks, but its upward trend remains intact. The dip could be caused by unease with regards to the new Omicron variant and the market getting used to higher inflation. Tech stocks have been a good area to look for growth stocks for long-term investment. This week, it may serve you well to watch these two tech stocks.
STOCKS
investing.com

Missed Cardano $ADA? You need to check Bitrise

Cardano $ADA is one of the cryptocurrencies many people wish they had bought when the coin launched. The early Cardano investors have made millions of dollars in profits, leaving many crypto investors wishing they never missed out. But the crypto market always provides investors with Cardano-like opportunities from time to time.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Starbucks
investing.com

Crypto's Rainbows Don’t Lie, Especially Where Options Traders Are Concerned

Of course, my fervent desire is for this to be indicative of the animal spirits for all asset classes (including, oh, let’s say, my 27 put positions). Crypto's Rainbows Don’t Lie, Especially Where Options Traders Are Concerned. Bitcoin Could Test Resistance, Ethereum Looks To Move Higher By Gregor Horvat -...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Investing $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Give You $6,300 in Annual Income

Enterprise Products Partners offers an 8.6% yield and has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust's dividend yield of 5.3% and solid growth prospects make it attractive. Verizon's dividend yields 5.1% and should be relatively safe thanks to its low payout ratio. Social Security doesn't provide enough...
STOCKS
investing.com

Bitrise Coin Might Make Solana $SOL Like Moves

Bitrise coin has been making big moves in the crypto market since the coin launched later July 2021. In fact, the crypto community has been comparing this coin with Solana, one of the cryptocurrencies today. Bitrise has the most innovative tokenomics. The platform offers attractive rewards to investors. Fastest developing...
MARKETS

